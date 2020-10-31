Local paranormal investigators explore unexpected, eerie folklore of Region

For the Region’s paranormal investigators, ghosts aren’t something to run from but to chase after. And that’s what some locals have dedicated their lives to — hunting down evidence in a realm that conventional science has not been able to explain. As they dive into various corners of historic towns to the sprawling lakeshores of Northwest Indiana, those that seek the supernatural have found it tenfold in unexpected places.
From libraries to beaches, folklore tells of ghosts and creatures said to inhabit the Region, sparking a longstanding passion for the paranormal.
Mike McDowell, a local paranormal investigator for more than 20 years and founder of Chaos Haunted and Historical Tours, said he has seen an interest in the supernatural skyrocket, from people creating ghost hunting groups to passengers taking his haunted bus tours for a taste of paranormal tourism.
Each night he has around 40 patrons pile into a school bus in which McDowell takes them on a paranormal joy ride to cemeteries and historical spots across Lake and Porter counties.
“It is blowing up, and not just here, but it’s happening all over the world,” McDowell said. “The paranormal is becoming more of a mainstream interest.”
Lake Michigan shoreline
Stories abound along the southern shoreline of Lake Michigan, including famous ghosts, UFOs and even creatures resembling the legendary “Mothman.”
The shore’s most well-known haunting among locals is a benevolent spirit known as “Diana of the Dunes,” a female specter in white.
The legends are based on a woman named Alice Mabel Gray, who moved from Chicago to the Region in 1915, according to Janet Edward’s book, “Diana of the Dunes: The True Story of Alice Gray.” Gray took up residence in a fisherman’s shack reportedly to enjoy life submerged in nature and became an outspoken preservationist. Folklore has it that she is still walking the shoreline, as visitors report a ghostly woman vanishing into the air.
Growing up watching “Scariest Places on Earth” and listening to “Coast to Coast A.M.,” Bob Anderson, of Whiting, has been a longtime fan of the unexplained and is host of the supernatural show “Bob After Dark.” Anderson himself has searched the dunes for a glimpse of the legendary ghost. He said sightings hot spots include the beaches of Ogden Dunes and the Indiana Dunes State Park near the Portage area.
While Diana of the Dunes is at the forefront of Region folklore, the lakeshore is also home to other entities spotted over Lake Michigan.
It was 2017 and Anderson was visiting Whihala Beach around sunset. While looking out on Lake Michigan, he saw something large with wings fly by Horseshoe Casino in the distance. As it came closer into view, Anderson said he saw a dark, tall human-looking creature with wings hovering above the lake. It had red glowing eyes and antennae-looking features on its head, giving the creature the infamous nickname, “The Mothman,” by those who have seen it.
Just as quickly as it appeared, he said it vanished. Anderson said he had seen the same thing in 2016 while driving over the Thornton Quarry in Illinois on Interstate 80. That encounter was witnessed by four other motorists who saw it and pulled over, he said.
“At first when I saw it, it caught my eye because it was so large,” Anderson said. “As it was off at a distance, it’s not uncommon to see pelicans or bats flying around in the area. But as it got closer, lo and behold it was the same thing I saw the first time at the rock quarry.”
Anderson said that same day, the Federal Aviation Administration reported a strange object in the air flying near Midway Airport.
“Since then I have been researching Northwest Indiana Mothman sightings along Lake Michigan and into Illinois,” he said. “They stretch as far as Chesterton to Woodstock, Illinois.”
Anderson hasn’t been the only one to track local sightings of the large winged being. Investigators have compiled numerous sightings that stretch back several years along Lake Michigan’s shore.
Manuel Navarrete, of Melrose Park, Illinois, has been tracking Mothman sightings for nearly a decade and collecting interviews which he has compiled on his website, UFOClearinghouse.com. He mainly tracks UFO sightings, which he said the Indiana dunes lakeshore has historically been known for. However, as more and more people contact him claiming to have seen the winged creature, Navarrete has taken it upon himself to track each sighting.
“On top of Chicago, we’ve had sightings reported along the dunes and up and down the corridor of the lakeshore area, from Hammond to Chesterton, and also in Michigan City,” Navarrete said.
Navarrete said almost all sightings include a human-like being around 7 feet tall, skinny profile, long arms that reach to the knees ending in claws, a rounded head with no visible neck and a wingspan of around 10 to 12 feet wide.
“The part that puzzles me is that they would have to have a 20- to 25-foot wingspan to carry a body that size,” Navarrete said. “It has also been seen shooting straight into the air at a vertical angle. Animals need some sort of propulsion to take off, so it defies what we know of physics. It also doesn’t meet the criteria for being misidentified bird like a Sandhill crane. They’re large birds native to the shore but they have a very distinct appearance that is easily recognizable from a distance. Plus, I have yet to meet a sandhill crane 7 feet tall.”
Navarrete said it began with a few reported sightings in 2011 at the University of Illinois at Chicago campus followed by sporadic instances of witness encounters along Lake Michigan, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.
“Then it started to be every other day, all over," Navarrete said. "A lot of them were along the river and lakefront in Chicago, and they expanded to so many areas. There was one reported in Schaumburg, Illinois a couple days ago. Lately there’s been a huge increase; it’s been ramping up.”
He said the latest sightings seem to be concentrated around O’Hare International Airport, including witness interviews with postal service employees, airline pilots and TSA security guards.
“Now it’s happening so often now, I get two to three sightings reported a month,” Navarrete said. “I have even worked backwards to see if the witnesses are connected but these people come from all walks of life.”
He called the recent shift of the paranormal into the mainstream as a “renaissance, in a way.” To his advantage as a researcher, people are more willing to speak to him about their encounters and take interest in his work.
As to why these sightings are concentrated around Lake Michigan, Navarrete theorizes the creatures are attracted to water. In addition, he said the lakeshore provides swaths of forested land to take shelter in, while Chicago’s abandoned buildings and even its network of underground tunnels provide spaces to hide.
The term Mothman is said to have come from a newspaper copy editor looking for a term to describe the phenomena in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. However, what the creatures actually are and why they are being spotted so frequently recently, is as Navarrete said, is the “million dollar question.” However, he does not see the being as the infamous “harbinger of doom” some folklore suggests.
“There’s a lot of theories, whether the creatures are extraterrestrial, interdimensional or even spiritual,” Navarrete said. “Some of the Mothman sightings are accompanied by other phenomena like UFOs. Others believe it has to do with a portal.”
Old towns with scary pasts
More than 500 people line up each night at the Old Lake County Jail on South Main Street in downtown Crown Point when it opens up as the temporary haunted house attraction “Criminally Insane” on October weekends. However, those managing the property get contacted year-round by those who seek to experience what many investigators testify are truly haunted grounds.
McDowell said to his experience, the ghosts in the jail are a testy bunch.
“I get good electronic voice phenomena recordings in there,” McDowell said, referring to a method where one used a voice recorder to catch voices that can’t be detected by the human ear. “They tend to be more angry spirits. I get cursed out all the time there.”
Less-known haunts, however, sit quietly next door and down the road, paranormal enthusiasts say.
Inside the brick façade of the Halls of Justice, next to the Old Lake County Jail, is the very courtroom famed outlaw John Dillinger stood when he was imprisoned in Crown Point. Today, the ornate room serves as an event and private function space. It is also the sight of a famed séance conducted by Chicago’s first renowned paranormal investigator, the late Richard Crowe, who organized the first ghost bus tour in Chicago in 1973. Crowe was known for popularizing the story of “Resurrection Mary” in Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois, where Crowe was ultimately buried in 2012, according to CBS Chicago.
McDowell said Crowe was fascinated by the Old Lake County Jail and the Halls of Justice, where he had his fair share of experiences.
In a 1998 Times article, Crowe told a reporter, "As a whole, old jails across the country are known as places of great hauntings," Crowe said. "Here we had a classic jail. I was locked in there one night with some fellow researchers, and some newspapermen and reporters, photographers and so on. That was back in '86."
In the early 1980’s, McDowell said Crowe did a Halloween night séance in the court room of the Halls of Justice that allegedly had explosive results.
“During this séance, they were all sitting around a candle in the middle of a table. They had this guy chanting in Hungarian in the middle of the room, calling on spirits of John Dillinger and whomever,” McDowell said. “After about 15 minutes, the guy says, ‘I guess nothing is going to happen.’ As he said that, the candle and its holder exploded, there was glass and hot wax everywhere and he ended up getting cut. A photographer took a photo that showed a blue mist floating above him in the exact moment that happened.”
Staff and regulars at the Great Escape, the bar inside the Halls of Justice on the same level of the courthouse, said they do not doubt something supernatural lurks within the gilded relic. Mysterious voices and shadows, as well as a jukebox that plays on its own, have been reported by paranormal investigators and staff alike.
McDowell said he and a group have continued the tradition of a Halloween night séance at the location every year, however since Halloween 2020 falls on a Saturday when the bar is open, the group will likely choose a different location or time to avoid any interruptions from the living.
Supernatural happenings also reportedly span to the Old Lake County Courthouse, which was built in 1873 and now serves as an event space, a museum and a hub of local shops.
Bruce Woods, president of the Lake County Historical Society and director of the Lake County Historical Museum in the old courthouse, said when the city’s chamber of commerce was in the old court secretary’s office, staff would hear chairs scraping across the empty courtroom floors. People would also report smelling rosewater, a popular Victorian-era perfume, in the stairwell leading to the clock tower.
Apart from the stories he hears from staff and visitors, Woods said he has had objects disappear and reappear in odd places with no explanation.
Peter Ghrist has led investigations in the basement, where activity has also been reported at stairwell in the building’s center. Ghrist, a Griffith police officer, is the founder of the Northwest Indiana Paranormal Society and the Griffith High School Paranormal Society.
He said his group experienced light switches turning on and off when they were there after hours.
“There’s stories of hearing things on the stairs,” Ghrist said. “The night watchman was saying that he will be walking around in the basement and hear the sound of high heels running up the steps. When he runs over thinking someone else is in the building, he finds no one there.”
Downtown Lowell and a nearby cemetery on Commercial Avenue have also made it on McDowell’s tour stops. Established in 1852, the town has deep history that locals say still haunts its oldest buildings. While standing on a Commercial Avenue sidewalk, McDowell tells his tour-goers of testimonies from the historic strip’s occupants who have experienced hauntings in buildings that now serve as shops and apartments.
Just down the road lies the Lowell Memorial Cemetery on East Commercial Avenue. It is no surprise this is a spot for ghost hunters; however, the Lowell Public Library next door holds its own ghost stories.
“The property was donated by a couple who lived on the space,” McDowell said. “After they passed, activity started happening and people would hear voices when no one was there. Shadows are also seen moving around in the back area of the library. I think it being next to a cemetery also factors into the activity. A lot of people describe the feeling of being watched, but it’s definitely not something malicious.”
While working in the empty library, the cleaning crew said furniture would move on its own, staff said. Past crews have reported that after pushing chairs into the tables, they would come back into the empty room to find all of the chairs pulled away from the tables again, said Becky Ashe, public relations and adult programs director for the Lowell Public Library. In addition, she said the maintenance employee said he’s heard people arguing upstairs but when he checks, there’s no one around.
“I was told it was a husband and wife who once lived on the property, and they didn’t always get along” Ashe said. “So when I hear stomping or things slamming, I figure they’re having a fight.”
Ashe herself has heard odd noises with no source, such as what sounded like a drawer popping in and out without anyone else around. Jackie Cermak, reference library assistant, said in her five years at the library she has also had some inexplicable encounters.
“Sometimes I hear stomping upstairs but when I check, no one is up there,” said Cermak. “Sometimes doors slam, and you see lights flicker.”
However, the librarians there don’t shy away from the spook factor of their workplace, but take interest in it. They said each year, they host paranormal investigators to hold a special program open to the public around Halloween, which never fails to draw a large crowd to the library.
Exploring haunted history
The Region is peppered with structures preserved by locals with a passion for history. For paranormal investigators, these sites are hubs of folklore and supernatural activity.
In Hammond at 7205 Kennedy Ave., sits the Little Red School House, a small brick building that is one of the oldest buildings in the city at 151 years old. The rows of desks, oil lamps and old portraits bring visitors back to the mid to late 1800s, the period in which it served as a school. Ghrist, who has investigated and researched the location, said it has since served as a funeral home, a dance studio and a private home. Currently, the site is a museum and is open for tours.
“We were doing an investigation one night and were in the basement, recording for (electronic voice phenomena) and there was a voice that came through that said, ‘Help me,’” Ghrist said. “It was crystal clear. When you get one like that, it’s amazing. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is why we do this.’”
Other paranormal groups have reported being touched or tapped by an unseen force. Rhonda Warren, president of the Hessville Historical Society, said she and other staff have experienced strange things.
“I was by myself cleaning downstairs when I heard desks move across the floor, just scooching around,” Warren said. “I knew I was the only one there, but I went to check there was nobody. Another time I as downstairs with someone helping me and we both heard it.”
Warren said it is believed that a spirit named Mary haunts the old school. She said one day during an event, a 4-year-old boy walked up to the female mannequin in the classroom and pointed at it saying, “That’s Mary.” Later that day, Warren’s 8-year-old nephew approached the mannequin, also claiming its name was Mary.
“My jaw dropped,” Warren said. “We don’t normally tell the kids about the hauntings depending on their age because we don’t want to scare them. There was no way either kids could have known.”
The Porter County Museum, located at 153 Franklin St. in Valparaiso, went from a jail and sheriff’s house to a museum storing centuries of local history. The nearly 150-year-old structure is normally open to visitors and hosts tours, however operations have taken a temporary pause due to coronavirus.
Ghrist and McDowell have both conducted investigations at the spot, each walking away with paranormal evidence. McDowell said he was recording audio in the military display room when he asked aloud, “What’s your name?” to any nearby spirits. His recorder captured a voice saying, “Everett Daniels, USA Army.”
“It was a very clear recording,” McDowell said. “I spoke to the museum staff and they looked into the name in their records and found out there was an Everett Daniels and some of his military items were donated to the museum. That is just an amazing connection into history. And an unmistakable a piece of evidence.”
Ghrist said strange activity happened when he took a group to explore the basement of the building near a section of bricked-up tunnel.
“It lends credence of their being tunnels running underground in these older towns, like downtown Valparaiso and Crown Point, to transport prisoners and goods,” Ghrist said. “We were near the tunnel when one of the group felt somebody put their hands on his shoulders and squeeze, but no one was near him. He just ran upstairs and told us later what happened.”
Folklore also surrounds the stuffed dog at the museum, which has sat dutifully in the building for years. Ghrist said a group was recording audio by the dog when they asked, “Are you here?”
“On the playback, you can hear this long, loud bark right after they asked that,” Ghrist said.
