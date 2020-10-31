Local paranormal investigators explore unexpected, eerie folklore of Region

“During this séance, they were all sitting around a candle in the middle of a table. They had this guy chanting in Hungarian in the middle of the room, calling on spirits of John Dillinger and whomever,” McDowell said. “After about 15 minutes, the guy says, ‘I guess nothing is going to happen.’ As he said that, the candle and its holder exploded, there was glass and hot wax everywhere and he ended up getting cut. A photographer took a photo that showed a blue mist floating above him in the exact moment that happened.”

Staff and regulars at the Great Escape, the bar inside the Halls of Justice on the same level of the courthouse, said they do not doubt something supernatural lurks within the gilded relic. Mysterious voices and shadows, as well as a jukebox that plays on its own, have been reported by paranormal investigators and staff alike.

McDowell said he and a group have continued the tradition of a Halloween night séance at the location every year, however since Halloween 2020 falls on a Saturday when the bar is open, the group will likely choose a different location or time to avoid any interruptions from the living.

Supernatural happenings also reportedly span to the Old Lake County Courthouse, which was built in 1873 and now serves as an event space, a museum and a hub of local shops.