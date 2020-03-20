Local pastor could be admitted to hospital; wife remains in critical after coronavirus diagnosis

After his wife was diagnosed with coronavirus, a local pastor also may be heading for a hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, said amid his worsening cough, a nurse advised he likely may need to be tested for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital.

Jeff Spencer’s wife, Darlene Spencer, was one of Lake County’s first two confirmed COVID-19 cases, and she remains in isolation while being treated at Community Hospital in Munster. Sources with knowledge of the case say Darlene Spencer is a school bus monitor for the School City of Hammond.

Jeff Spencer said a close friend who is a nurse practitioner for the University of Chicago is concerned for his health and has been checking on him three times a day. He said she is calling Community Hospital to see if he needs to get tested and possibly admitted as his cough worsens.

“So now, I don’t only need you to pray for my wife but also add me to the list as well," Jeff Spencer said Friday on Facebook.

The local pastor has been posting updates on Facebook about his wife’s condition, saying Friday she was still in critical condition. He also noted her oxygen levels have been dropping too low.