Local police dog severely injured; Protecting K9 Heroes raising money for treatment

LYNWOOD — Officers said they were heartbroken after a police dog suffered a severe injury that could lead to paralysis. However, K-9 Dante is not done fighting and neither are his fellow officers, Lynwood police said.
On Saturday Protecting K9 Heroes launched a fundraiser for the Lynwood Police Department to help treat Dante, who police said has helped locate missing children and find shooting suspects.
While on duty early Friday, Dante and his handler were playing with a ball while on a work break. While chasing a ball, Dante crashed into a metal object, “leaving him almost lifeless,” the GoFundMe page said.
Dante was rushed to get medical care, and a CT scan revealed that if the dog doesn’t get immediate surgery to relieve pressure on his spinal cord, he could be paralyzed, according to the Lynwood Police Department.
Deputy Chief Terrence Shubert said Dante has been faithfully protecting the community for years and now needs the community’s help.
Lynwood police welcomed Dante into the department in August of 2014.
“He has been a wonderful asset to the department,” Shubert said. “He has been used by federal agencies, locating children with disabilities, assisting other agencies in apprehending shooting suspects, used for search warrants in our town and neighboring jurisdictions. We have a small budget for his general care and upkeep, but unfortunately nothing to handle a situation of this magnitude”
On Saturday, Dante was taken to a medical facility in Chicago to undergo treatment and surgery, police said. To help offset the cost of the surgery, a GoFundMe campaign was created called, “K9 Dante needs immediate spinal surgery.”
At this time, the cost of the surgery is unknown but is expected to be more than $10,000. Nearly $8,800 had been raised by 6 p.m. Saturday.
“The police department does not have funding for this nor is this something that is ever budgeted for,” Staci Goveia, founder and president of Protecting K9 Heroes, said on the fundraiser page. “We have been asked to step in and help get K-9 Dante the surgery he needs immediately. Please consider donating whatever you can so that together, we can help K-9 Dante.”
Goveia has known Dante and his handler for quite some time since she began her nonprofit organization, which was originally based out of Lynwood. The pooch has a special place in her heart, she said.
"Dante was the very first dog I provided a ballistic vest for," Goveia said. "Dante has always been my little buddy. I have a lot of repsect for Dante and his handler. They really work hard and Dante is well respected in the police department."
Goveia said after surgery, if all goes well Dante will have to undergo physical therapy. She said it is unknown if he will be able to continue his career as a police dog or will have to retire following his recovery.
In addition to online donations, people can mail checks marked for “K-9 Dante” to Protecting K9 Heroes at P.O. Box 422, Glenwood, IL 60425.