Local police dog severely injured; Protecting K9 Heroes raising money for treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Dante was taken to a medical facility in Chicago to undergo treatment and surgery, police said. To help offset the cost of the surgery, a GoFundMe campaign was created called, “K9 Dante needs immediate spinal surgery.”

At this time, the cost of the surgery is unknown but is expected to be more than $10,000. Nearly $8,800 had been raised by 6 p.m. Saturday.

“The police department does not have funding for this nor is this something that is ever budgeted for,” Staci Goveia, founder and president of Protecting K9 Heroes, said on the fundraiser page. “We have been asked to step in and help get K-9 Dante the surgery he needs immediately. Please consider donating whatever you can so that together, we can help K-9 Dante.”

Goveia has known Dante and his handler for quite some time since she began her nonprofit organization, which was originally based out of Lynwood. The pooch has a special place in her heart, she said.