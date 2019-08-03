EAST CHICAGO — Three years ago, Erica Sendejas and Christina Silva decided to give back to their community.
The fifth event for the pair, who co-own Ultimate Salon in Highland, will offer free haircuts, school supplies and refreshments to local families in need.
“I think it kind of speaks for itself why we do it … Going back to school, it’s a hard time for people,” Sendejas said.
Both Silva and Sendejas are from East Chicago, which is why they choose to hold the event at St. Mary’s Church.
“For me, it’s where I grew up and I went to school. My parents still live there, my niece still goes to school there, so that’s why we chose it,” Silva said.
Sendejas agreed, adding her family is still in the area, too.
In addition to back to school drives, the owners of Ultimate Salon have also hosted events to benefit their community, like Paint Nite, Keep CJ Strong, to benefit Whiting’s Cj Moreno, who was battling cancer.
They also give donations, gift certificates and participate in community events such as local Thanksgiving food drives around the Region.
Sendejas said while the back-to-school event does have some sponsors, they purchase some of the supplies and receive a lot of donations from clients.
Students will be able to pick up supplies, including backpacks, folders, scissors, glue, pencils, notepads and rulers, while supplies last.
“We have everything in there,” Sendejas said of the donated supplies.
Ultimate Salon’s Back to School event runs from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church, 802 W. 144th St., East Chicago. The event is for those 17 and under.