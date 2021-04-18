1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

One additional Lake County resident died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.

The death was included in seven more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,815 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.

New deaths were reported between Feb. 18 and Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

A total of 1,499 people in the Region's five county area have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County totals include 945 in Lake County, 270 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department reported.

State health officials listed 409 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the previous day.

As of March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case counts on weekends. The department last reported 17,529 cases Friday.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,596 cases, up 13 from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,246 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.