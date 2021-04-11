1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

Across Indiana there were 1,198 new cases, pushing the state's total to 698,692. New cases were reported Saturday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,497 cases, up 22 from the day before, and 39,759 tested. Lansing had 3,189 cases, up eight, and 31,913 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, up from 6.3% the day before; 8.2% in Porter County, up from 8.1%; 10.4% in LaPorte County, up from 10.2%; 7% in Newton County, down from 7.5%; and 8.7% in Jasper County, down from 9.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,402,528 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,379,399 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 122,709 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,279,819.