1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

One additional person in Lake County died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by health officials.
The death was included among eight more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,991 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 28 and Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,540 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began. County totals include 966 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 88,592 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,548 in Lake County, up 89; 11,856 in LaPorte County, up 37; 3,647 in Jasper County, up nine; and 1,077 in Newton County, up four.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 18,464 total cases Friday.
There were 1,056 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 728,811. New cases were reported Friday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,798 cases, up four from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,405 cases, up eight, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 7% in Lake County, same as the previous day; 8.7% in Porter County, down from 8.9%; 10.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10.1%; 6.7% in Newton County, down from 6.8%; and 6.5% in Jasper County, up from 6.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 38.7%, data showed.
To date, 2,110,729 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,077,914 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
The following mobile clinics also are planned:
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the East Chicago school administration building, 1401 E. 144th St.
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at LaPorte Rural King, 1340 Ind. 2 West, LaPorte.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.