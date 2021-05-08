1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,798 cases, up four from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,405 cases, up eight, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 7% in Lake County, same as the previous day; 8.7% in Porter County, down from 8.9%; 10.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10.1%; 6.7% in Newton County, down from 6.8%; and 6.5% in Jasper County, up from 6.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 38.7%, data showed.

To date, 2,110,729 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,077,914 the previous day.

Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.