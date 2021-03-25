1 additional COVID death reported in NWI

Across Indiana there were 977 new positive cases. A total of 680,998 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Dec. 12 and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,342 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 37,487 tested. Lansing had 3,095 cases, up six, and 29,934 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, down from 4.4% the day before; 4.9% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 4.1% in LaPorte County, down from 4.5%; 6.1% in Newton County, down from 7.2%; and 4.3% in Jasper County, down from 5.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,018,521 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 992,664 the previous day, according to state health officials.