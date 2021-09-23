1 child in custody following East Chicago Central High School threat

EAST CHICAGO — One child has been taken into police custody after a threat against East Chicago Central High School was made late Wednesday night.

The juvenile, whose identity has not been released due to age, and the juvenile's guardians were interviewed early Thursday afternoon by authorities with East Chicago's Criminal Investigation Division, said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.

The juvenile will face a felony charge of intimidation and other charges may be pending, Rivera said. The juvenile is set to be transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center.

Rivera said the juvenile told police the threat was a prank and there was no real intent to cause harm. Due to the ongoing investigation, the nature of the threat and how it was made is not being released.

Rivera said this was a part of a nationwide, organized social media trend, where individuals are encouraged to make a threat against a school to cause closures and a heavy police presence.

"The last [social media challenge] was damaging school property," Rivera said. "Now its making threats against a school. We will prosecute everyone involved."