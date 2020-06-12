1 COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; over 39,000 cases statewide

Community totals from the Lake County Health Department included: Hammond, 775, up one from Thursday; Crown Point, 394, up four; Merrillville, 339, up two; Dyer, 262, up one; Hobart, 256, up two; Munster, 165, no change; Schererville, 147, no change; Highland, 125, up two; Whiting, 117, no change; Griffith, 95, up one; St. John, 69, no change; Lake Station, 56, up three; Lowell, 55, no change; Cedar Lake, 54, no change; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.

The health department listed 76 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."

The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.

The East Chicago Health Department Thursday reported 389 cases and 13 deaths.

Death totals in Lake County included:

Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 29; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, nine; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.

Only Hobart saw an increase in deaths since Thursday, of one.