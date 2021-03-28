1 dead, 2 injured following wrong-way crash on Illinois interstate

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS — An Illinois woman has died following a crash on Interstate 57 early Saturday, police said.

Illinois State Police responded to a three-car crash at 2:52 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 57 southbound, south of 183rd Street in Country Club Hills.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 57 when she struck two vehicles that were traveling south.

Upon impact, the Chevrolet became engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver, who is from Chicago, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another motorist, of South Holland, also was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The third motorist involved, Mary Williams, 69, of University Park, Illinois, died from blunt force injuries due to the collision, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The medical examiner's office has ruled Williams' death an accident.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed for nearly two hours as a result of the crash.