1 found dead after Griffith fire, officials say

GRIFFITH — Firefighters found a person dead Thursday afternoon after responding to a house fire in the 800 block of North Wheeler Street, police said.

Griffith firefighters were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. and arrived to see smoke coming from the eaves of the house, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within about five minutes and found the person dead inside the home, which is just south of 45th Avenue and west of Colfax Street.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office was on scene to assist in an investigation, but there were no immediate signs of foul play, Martin said.

The Gary and Merrillville fire departments assisted at the scene, and the Schererville Fire Department helped man Griffith's stations.

Jen Armstrong, a resident of the adjacent Bristol Court Apartments, was among several small groups of neighbors standing on the sidewalk across the street from the house watching the firefighters work after the flames were put out.

She said the hubbub reminded her of a fire about a year and a half ago at her apartment complex.