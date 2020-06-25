You are the owner of this article.
1 found dead after Griffith fire, officials say
breaking urgent

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal fire Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of North Wheeler Street in Griffith.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

GRIFFITH — Firefighters found a person dead Thursday afternoon after responding to a house fire in the 800 block of North Wheeler Street, police said.

Griffith firefighters were dispatched about 1:50 p.m. and arrived to see smoke coming from the eaves of the house, police Cmdr. Keith Martin said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames within about five minutes and found the person dead inside the home, which is just south of 45th Avenue and west of Colfax Street.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office was on scene to assist in an investigation, but there were no immediate signs of foul play, Martin said.

The Gary and Merrillville fire departments assisted at the scene, and the Schererville Fire Department helped man Griffith's stations.

Jen Armstrong, a resident of the adjacent Bristol Court Apartments, was among several small groups of neighbors standing on the sidewalk across the street from the house watching the firefighters work after the flames were put out.

She said the hubbub reminded her of a fire about a year and a half ago at her apartment complex.

"I heard the sirens, and I just kept hearing them and hearing them," Armstrong said. "I thought that's way too close to be something coming off of 45th. So it has to be something on our street."

Armstrong said she did not know who lived in the house. Another neighbor said whoever lived there seemed to keep to themselves.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this developing story.

