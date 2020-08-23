1 in custody after SWAT team responds to Crown Point residence

CROWN POINT — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT team assisted police with a call that began as a disturbance, police said.
Crown Point police responded early Sunday to a disturbance in the 300 block of West 128th Place, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
The Northwest Regional SWAT team responded about 1 a.m. to assist, records show.
Janda said the situation ended peacefully, and one person was taken into custody.
Janda said he planned to release more information after prosecutors file formal charges, possibly Monday.
