1 in custody after SWAT team responds to Crown Point residence
urgent

1 in custody after SWAT team responds to Crown Point residence

STOCK Police - Crown Point

A Crown Point police vehicle is shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT team assisted police with a call that began as a disturbance, police said.

Crown Point police responded early Sunday to a disturbance in the 300 block of West 128th Place, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.

The Northwest Regional SWAT team responded about 1 a.m. to assist, records show.

Janda said the situation ended peacefully, and one person was taken into custody.

Janda said he planned to release more information after prosecutors file formal charges, possibly Monday.

