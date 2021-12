1 injured in Bishop Ford shooting Christmas Eve, police say

CHICAGO — One person was wounded in a Bishop Ford Freeway shooting on Christmas Eve.

As of Friday, authorities have responded to a total of 255 expressway shootings in the Cook County and Chicagoland area, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

At 11:08 a.m. first responders were called to a reported shooting on northbound Interstate 94 near East 115th Street in Cook County.

Police found one victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

All northbound lanes in the area were temporarily shut down but were reopened as of 12:23 p.m. Illinois State Police said there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

