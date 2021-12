1 injured in Dan Ryan shooting; investigation ongoing, police say

CHICAGO — One victim suffered a gunshot wound after gunfire erupted from a vehicle traveling on Interstate 94, police said.

Authorities have responded to a total of 261 expressway shootings in the Cook County and Chicagoland area, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

First responders were called to a shooting at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 147th Street in Chicago.

Officers arrived to find a the driver of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the 44-year-old Chicago man was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations showed that shots were fired from an unknown vehicle that was northbound. The lanes were closed for a couple of hours Monday night and have since reopened.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation and no other information is currently available.

Anyone who has any information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.