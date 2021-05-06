1 more dead from COVID-19 in Lake County

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana shot up in all five counties. They included 7.2% in Lake County, up from 6.7% the day before; 8.7% in Porter County, up from 8.5%; 9.5% in LaPorte County, up from 8.9%; 5.2% in Newton County, up from 4.2%; and 5.8% in Jasper County, up from 5.7%.

Seven-day positivity rates were mixed in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's rate was 7.4%, up from 7.2% the day before; Porter County was at 8.7%, with no change from the previous day; LaPorte County was at 9.4%, down from 9.5%; Jasper County was at 6.3%, up from 5.8%; and Newton County was at 6.3%, up from 5.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 37.6%, data showed.

To date, 2,046,082 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,006,049 the previous day.

Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.