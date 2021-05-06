1 more dead from COVID-19 in Lake County

One more Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 on Thursday, updated data showed.
The death was among six reported statewide, which pushed the total number of Hoosiers who have died from the virus to 12,966, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths reported Thursday occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,538 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 964 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.
A total of 88,210 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,359 in Lake County, up 94; 18,421 in Porter County, up 41; 11,773 in LaPorte County, up 41; 3,627 in Jasper County, up six; and 1,070 in Newton County, no change.
There were 1,261 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 726,600.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,783 cases, up nine from from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,384 cases, up three, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates were mixed in Northwest Indiana. Lake County's rate was 7.4%, up from 7.2% the day before; Porter County was at 8.7%, with no change from the previous day; LaPorte County was at 9.4%, down from 9.5%; Jasper County was at 6.3%, up from 5.8%; and Newton County was at 6.3%, up from 5.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 37.6%, data showed.
To date, 2,046,082 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,006,049 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
The following mobile clinics also are planned:
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the East Chicago school administration building, 1401 E. 144th St.
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at LaPorte Rural King, 1340 Ind. 2 West, LaPorte.