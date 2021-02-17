1 more NWI resident reported dead from COVID-19

That total included 47,801 in Lake County, up 48 from the previous day; 15,884 in Porter County, up 23; 9,641 in LaPorte County, up eight; 3,100 in Jasper County, no change; and 964 in Newton County, no change, following corrections.

A total of 933 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 651,453. New cases were reported Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,210 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,198 cases, unchanged from the previous day, and 33,393 tested. Lansing had 2,941 cases, up one, and 26,894 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.5% in Lake County, down from 6% the day before; 5.1% in Porter County, down from 5.7%; 5.2% in LaPorte County, down from 5.6%; 5.8% in Newton County, up from 5.5%; and 5.7% in Jasper County, down from 5.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.