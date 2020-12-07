1 more reported dead from COVID-19 in LaPorte County

Another person in LaPorte County died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new fatality was included in 42 more recorded across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 5,986.
New deaths were reported between Sept. 28 and Sunday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
The Region death total stands at 759, which includes 495 in Lake County, 122 in Porter County, 109 in LaPorte County, 17 in Jasper County and 16 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 298 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region's five-county area added 716 more cases over the 24-hour reporting period.
New case totals included 32,448 in Lake County, up 465 from Sunday; 9,937 in Porter County, up 130; 5,637 in LaPorte County, up 74; 1,876 in Jasper County, up 43; and 665 in Newton County, up four.
Statewide, there were 5,700 new cases reported, pushing Indiana's total to 387,278.
New cases were reported between Nov. 18 and Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,321 cases, up 19 from Sunday, and 23,368 tests. Lansing had 2,135 cases, up 38, and 17,953 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 8,724 people recovered.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.9% in Lake County, up from 17.7% the day before; 15% in Porter county, down from 15.1%; 13.1% in LaPorte County, up from 13%; 19.2% in Newton County, down from 21.2%; and 19.7% in Jasper County, up from 18.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 13.8% seven-day rate, up from 13.6% the day before, and a 7.6% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 24-30.
ISDH reported 2,323,969 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,614,540 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
