1 more reported dead from COVID in Lake County

Another Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 Wednesday, updated data showed.

The death was among 10 reported statewide, which pushed the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 12,960, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between March 16 and Tuesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

In all, 1,537 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 963 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.

A total of 88,072 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 53,265 in Lake County, up 97; 18,380 in Porter County, up 38; 11,736 in LaPorte County, up 47; 3,621 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,070 in Newton County, up three.

There were 1,160 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 725,353. New cases were reported between April 23 and Tuesday.