1 taken to hospital after car becomes lodged under semi, police say

DEMOTTE — One person was transported to a local hospital after a car collided with a semitrailer and became lodged underneath the truck's body Monday on Interstate 65, officials said.

Police responded about noon to I-65 northbound near the exit to DeMotte for the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

A car that looked to be a Honda Civic became lodged into the trailer's left side, a photo provided by ISP showed. It appeared part of the car's hood was scraped back during the collision.

One of the vehicles' occupants suffered a head injury that did not appear to be life-threatening and was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary for treatment, police said.

Traffic was running steadily, with no lanes closed in the area, by about 1 p.m., police said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.