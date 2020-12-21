1 taken to hospital after car becomes lodged under semi, police say

DEMOTTE — One person was transported to a local hospital after a car collided with a semitrailer and became lodged underneath the truck's body Monday on Interstate 65, officials said.
Police responded about noon to I-65 northbound near the exit to DeMotte for the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
A car that looked to be a Honda Civic became lodged into the trailer's left side, a photo provided by ISP showed. It appeared part of the car's hood was scraped back during the collision.
One of the vehicles' occupants suffered a head injury that did not appear to be life-threatening and was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary for treatment, police said.
Traffic was running steadily, with no lanes closed in the area, by about 1 p.m., police said.
