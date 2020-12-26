1 year after near-fatal crash, Dyer man continues recovery

DYER — The past year has felt like an eternity for Julie Morquecho.
As 2021 nears, the mom of two said she's going to stay positive and cherish every moment with her sons and husband, Miguel, who almost died in a head-on crash on U.S. 30 in front of the Southlake Kia in Hobart a year ago.
At 11:16 p.m. Dec. 10, 2019, after leaving from work at El Salto in Merrillville, Miguel was struck by a woman who was driving in the wrong direction with her headlights off, police said.
He spent 11 weeks in the hospital recovering from extensive injuries, including broken legs, a severely injured left thigh, a broken pelvis and hips, broken left ribs, spinal fractures, bruised lungs and various cuts and scrapes.
Since then, his recovery has had ups and downs, but the 35-year-old is making strides, and he hopes to return to work soon, Julie said.
"He's been trying to just stand and be on his own," Julie said, noting Miguel refuses to carry his cane with him. "When we're out for too long, or he's been standing for too long, he'll need to sit or rest a little bit, or he'll lean on me to continue walking."
At home, Miguel is able to walk up and down the stairs by himself. He's able to play with his young sons, Angelo and Liam, and care for them while Julie is at work.
Miguel is back in the driver's seat after the accident, but he doesn't drive at night, or on the expressway by himself with his kids.
Instead of bi-weekly, or monthly visits to the doctor, Miguel now has appointments every six months.
Though it's a sign of how far Miguel has come, Julie said the appointment brought her fear.
"I feel like the doctors are letting him go, and it's like, who's gonna protect him now? I feel like he was being protected by the doctors he was being watched over," Julie said, crying. "It's a good thing. Miguel was very happy that we don't have to go anymore, he was like, 'I did it. The doctor thinks I'm OK.' At the same time, internally, I'm scared. Because who's gonna tell me what's wrong? How am I gonna know?"
"I'm terrified that something's going to happen, and then I will feel like it's my fault because I can't protect him the way I want to. I wasn't there with him that night, and I couldn't do anything about it."
A positive outlook
Instead of mourning what could have happened, the family plans to celebrate on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 every year.
"We actually went out on the 10th, and we told ourselves that every year going forward, we are going to dedicate that date to ourselves," Julie said. "We're going to celebrate on that date and have a date night, him and I, on the 10th. And just remember that we're still together, we're still as a family."
Though the family celebrated on both days, Julie said she couldn't shake an overwhelming sense of fear around 11 p.m. Dec. 10 this year — the same time Miguel was struck last year.
The same feelings rushed back on Dec. 11 this year, as Julie remembered every hour of the day as it played out a year ago.
"I think, especially had things gone a really different way, these days would be really hard," Julie said. "So instead, we're going to remember it as days to celebrate because we are celebrating a rebirth of his. He has a second chance at life."
This year, the family took new Christmas photos, but the holiday is difficult because it's close to the accident.
"My Christmas tree is still sitting in the box right in front of me because I just don't have the heart to open it. It's really triggering to me," Julie said, tearfully.
"I don't want to ever feel like Christmas is ruined. I just want to make it the best for my kids, but it's really hard. Those Christmas pictures we took yesterday, it took every ounce of me not to cry to smear my makeup at the time."
Amidst the challenges the past year has brought the family, Julie said there have been some positives.
On Christmas Eve, Miguel moved to the next step of obtaining his United States citizenship after completing his biometrics appointment.
"We're one step closer. We still have a long way to go, but it's definitely a really, really big step for him," Julie said.
"When that letter came in from U.S. Immigration ... I didn't open it for like 20 minutes, and then we finally opened it, and we saw that. He cried, and I cried. It was just like, finally; like, we're finally getting somewhere like there's a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."
A court case brought by the state against the woman who hit Miguel is ongoing.
Jessica Eversole, 41, is facing a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood and a level 5 felony count of causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
She also is facing two misdemeanor charges: one for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and another for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, according to court records.
According to toxicology results, Eversole had Lorazepam, fentanyl, morphine and marijuana in her system, records state.
Julie said the family is asking justice be brought in the case and Eversole is found guilty.
"I want her to remember what she did to him. ... I will never forget. I will never forget her face, or seeing it in the paper. I will never forget what happened that night, and Miguel will never forget it either."
A hearing in the case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 5, online court records indicate.