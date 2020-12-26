1 year after near-fatal crash, Dyer man continues recovery

Miguel is back in the driver's seat after the accident, but he doesn't drive at night, or on the expressway by himself with his kids.

Instead of bi-weekly, or monthly visits to the doctor, Miguel now has appointments every six months.

Though it's a sign of how far Miguel has come, Julie said the appointment brought her fear.

"I feel like the doctors are letting him go, and it's like, who's gonna protect him now? I feel like he was being protected by the doctors he was being watched over," Julie said, crying. "It's a good thing. Miguel was very happy that we don't have to go anymore, he was like, 'I did it. The doctor thinks I'm OK.' At the same time, internally, I'm scared. Because who's gonna tell me what's wrong? How am I gonna know?"

"I'm terrified that something's going to happen, and then I will feel like it's my fault because I can't protect him the way I want to. I wasn't there with him that night, and I couldn't do anything about it."

A positive outlook

Instead of mourning what could have happened, the family plans to celebrate on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 every year.