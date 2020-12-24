10 inches of snow could pile up in LaPorte County by Christmas

Just in time for Christmas, LaPorte County could see up to 10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for LaPorte County on Thursday morning, cautioning motorists to be alert for hazardous travel conditions.

The warning is in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday.

Meteorologists predicted heavy snow, with 3 to 8 inches to accumulate locally, while up to 10 inches could pile up near the Indiana Toll Road.

Lake-effect snow is expected to fall late Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning, resulting in snow-covered roads and difficult travel conditions, NWS meteorologists stated.

Some snow also is predicted to fall in Porter County, with meteorologists estimating 1-4 inches to accumulate between 3 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday in northern Porter County. Lake-effect snow is expected.

NWS added wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph could cause pockets of blowing snow, creating reduced visibility for the evening commute.

Overnight and into Friday morning, wind chills could be as low as 10 or 15 degrees below below zero across Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.