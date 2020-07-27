10-month-old infant girl shot on Bishop Ford Expressway, police say

Police are investigating the shooting of a 10-month-old infant girl on the Bishop Ford Expressway in the Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's far South Side.
The shooting took place at about 11:15 a.m. Monday on Interstate 94 just north of 115th Street by Lake Calumet and the Harborside International Golf Center, not far from the Indiana state line, an Illinois State Police release said.
ISP opened an investigation after a bullet hit a 10-month-old Chicago girl who suffered serious injuries. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 21-year-old Chicago man, and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female from Chicago, were uninjured.
"Preliminary reports indicate that the victim vehicle was traveling on the expressway at the location when a single shot was heard," the Illinois State Police said in a press release. "The driver of the victim vehicle observed the infant, who was secured in the back seat passenger area of the vehicle, was injured. The driver transported the infant to a local area hospital."
Northbound lanes on Interstate 94 north of 115th Street were closed for the investigation for about 40 minutes early Monday afternoon. The highway was reopened at about 2:05 p.m.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information is urged to call ISP at 847-294-4400.
