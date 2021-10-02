10 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past few days

Another 10 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past few days, according to updated statistics on Friday from the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County saw six additional deaths, Porter County recorded three more deaths and LaPorte County had one more death since data reported on Wednesday.

A total of 15,193 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,116 in Lake County; 354 in Porter County; 242 in LaPorte County; 64 in Jasper County; and 46 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon.

Statewide, 3,218 new positive cases were reported Friday, compared to the 2,378 recorded Tuesday. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 965,982.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 18.9% to 18.3% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,563 cases, and Lansing reported 3,988 cases on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.