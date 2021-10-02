 Skip to main content
10 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past few days
10 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past few days

Mass Vaccinations, old Roosevelt School, Gary

Indiana National Guard troops direct traffic at a mass vaccination site in Gary.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Another 10 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past few days, according to updated statistics on Friday from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County saw six additional deaths, Porter County recorded three more deaths and LaPorte County had one more death since data reported on Wednesday. 

A total of 15,193 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,116 in Lake County; 354 in Porter County; 242 in LaPorte County; 64 in Jasper County; and 46 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday afternoon. 

The Indiana Department of Health is urging all Hoosiers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, particuarly the more infectious delta variant

Statewide, 3,218 new positive cases were reported Friday, compared to the 2,378 recorded Tuesday. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 965,982.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 18.9% to 18.3% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,563 cases, and Lansing reported 3,988 cases on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.9% in Lake County; 8.9% in Porter County; 9% in LaPorte County; 7.9% in Jasper County; and 12.8% in Newton County.

Currently Lake County is in the moderate yellow designation, on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday. 

Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Newton County is in the highest red designation, which indicates a very high positivity and community spread.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 55.7% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Tuesday showed.

State data updated Tuesday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 54.6% in Lake County; 60.3% in Porter County; 54.6% in LaPorte County; 44.2% in Jasper County; and 39.4% in Newton County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

