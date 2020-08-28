10-year-old girl caught in crossfire when gunfire erupts at Merrillville park, records show

CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old girl riding her bicycle near a Merrillville park was wounded Aug. 16 when she was caught in crossfire during a shooting that stemmed from an earlier fight involving a man who was badly beaten, court records show.
Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, of Merrillville, and Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, were each wanted Friday on charges linked to the beating and shooting earlier this month near Stefak Park at West 70th Place and Harrison Street.
Besides the 10-year-old girl, a man — whose age has not been disclosed by police or court records — was wounded in the shooting about 7 p.m.
The confrontation, which involved two groups of people, began when Campbell and another man approached the park area and began fighting with a man in his 20s and another man, according to police and court records.
Campbell had a handgun sticking out of his shorts when he entered the park, witnesses told police.
The group of kids with the 10-year-old girl left the park when the fight began for safety reasons, records state.
Campbell beat and "curb stomped" the man in his 20s, who has autism, according to a family member.
Witnesses told police the man who was beaten was walking on 70th Avenue when Wilson and a woman pulled up. The man, whose face was covered in blood, told them how he'd been injured, records allege.
Wilson and Campbell then exchanged gunfire, which struck the 10-year-old girl and a man associated with Wilson, documents allege.
The girl was struck in the back shoulder by a bullet that lodged her in chest, records state. She was taken to Franciscan Crown Point Health hospital, but later transferred to a hospital in Chicago.
Merrillville police responded to multiple 911 calls and encountered Wilson at his home, where he initially told an officer he suffered graze wounds but later told a detective he never went to the scene of the shooting, records state.
Edmond traveled back to Florida after the shooting and admitted in a phone interview with police that he got into a fight and a shootout and fired shots "until the clip was empty," records allege.
Wilson was charged with five felonies, including attempted murder, alleging he shot the 10-year-old girl.
Campbell was charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and battery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the beating of the man in his 20s.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Cpl. Matt Vasel at 219-769-3722, ext. 363, or email mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.
