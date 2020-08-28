10-year-old girl caught in crossfire when gunfire erupts at Merrillville park, records show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old girl riding her bicycle near a Merrillville park was wounded Aug. 16 when she was caught in crossfire during a shooting that stemmed from an earlier fight involving a man who was badly beaten, court records show.

Lorenzo D. Wilson, 19, of Merrillville, and Edmond T. Campbell, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, were each wanted Friday on charges linked to the beating and shooting earlier this month near Stefak Park at West 70th Place and Harrison Street.

Besides the 10-year-old girl, a man — whose age has not been disclosed by police or court records — was wounded in the shooting about 7 p.m.

The confrontation, which involved two groups of people, began when Campbell and another man approached the park area and began fighting with a man in his 20s and another man, according to police and court records.

Campbell had a handgun sticking out of his shorts when he entered the park, witnesses told police.

The group of kids with the 10-year-old girl left the park when the fight began for safety reasons, records state.

Campbell beat and "curb stomped" the man in his 20s, who has autism, according to a family member.