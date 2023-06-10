WHEATFIELD — Surrounded by decades worth of landscape paintings of pristine Grand Kankakee Marsh wetlands in her studio, before calling out to her squawking parrot Casey so he wouldn't feel lonely in the other room, Doris B. Myers recalled the time a student called her a profanity while she was working as a bus driver.

She grabbed the school bus's fire ax.

Students nervously asked her what she was going to do with it.

"I'm going to use it," she declared tersely.

She stepped off the bus and chopped a branch off a beautiful red maple tree and handed it to the kid, who lived in a house with a dirt floor at the end of a dirt road, so he'd have something for show-and-tell in school that day.

"You could have heard a pin drop," she said. "I said I'd use it and I did."

Myers, who turned 101 in November, has met every challenge head-on. She even survived a nasty fall a few years ago that broke her neck. She was born during the Great Depression and started college at the age of 35 while taking care of her four children, her husband and her elderly in-laws in their rural Wheatfield home. She graduated from Valparaiso University in four years, then earned a master's degree at Ball State University.

Not content to settle for the life of a rural housewife that was forced upon many of her era, Myers became a beloved educator at Kankakee Valley schools, ran an art gallery and created thousands of paintings, ceramics and pieces of writing. She continues to make art, painting or writing almost every day.

"I can't wait to make things. I can't wait to paint. I can't wait to write," she said. "I've always maintained that to be happy, you have to start every morning with something that you want to do, even if it's cleaning out a dresser drawer. I've tried to do big things."

She's long sought to bring the arts to her rural community. She founded the North Light Studio gallery and the Kankakee Valley Fine Arts Council. Her work, often depicting nature, hangs in many homes in Jasper County and greater Northwest Indiana. She's done paintings for the public library and town hall. She recently persuaded the Chamber of Commerce to commission Wheatfield's first mural, which will be painted this summer downtown.

She started writing as a member of the Prairie Writers Guild and has written two books, publishing the autobiography “Through Many Doors" last year. The title is a reference to all the doors of opportunity she has passed through in the past century.

"She's been an inspiration for many, many people over the years who have gone on to make art or come to appreciate art. I picked up quilting because of her," her daughter Connie Timm said. "A lot of her longevity is staying active and keeping her mind occupied every day."

Myers is the featured artist at the 71st annual Chesterton Woman's Club's exhibit, which is on display at the Chesterton Art Center through the end of the month. Her painting "Nier Barn Remembered" is on display.

Myers has lived outside Wheatfield all her adult life as her four children begat grandchildren, great-grandchildren and now great-great-grandchildren. She doesn't have a smartphone or computer.

"Being on a computer is like floating on a cloud with your eyes shut," she said.

She started teaching as a paraprofessional even before she pursued her longtime aspiration to go to college.

"She was always a hard worker. My father was very traditional. She did cooking, cleaning and raising the four kids while taking care of my father and his parents," said Bonnie Zimmer, her daughter and art manager and a successful artist. "But she made it happen. And he was always quite supportive of her art."

Myers drove from Wheatfield to night classes at Valparaiso University, studying English because it didn't have an art major at the time. She then drove down to Muncie with her kids in the summer to finish her master's at Ball State.

"It opens the door for her and gave her the confidence to pursue her other pursuits," Zimmer said. "She never stopped growing, never stopped challenging herself, never stopped painting and never stopped reading everything related to art."

Myers taught several subjects at Kankakee Valley, ultimately becoming the art teacher at the high school and heading up the art department.

"I liked the challenge of getting kids' attention. I just had a natural instinct for how to treat them to get their attention."

For instance, a kid who cursed at her at a school dance wound up in one of her classes. She knew she could be in trouble, so immediately engaged him in conversation, asking whether he liked to hunt and if he hunted foxes and raccoons. She persuaded him to take up stitchery, which he enjoyed so much that he started doing it in study hall and other classes.

"You have to be able to meet them wherever they are to connect in some special way," she said.

While she taught, she pursued her art, painting in watercolors, oils and ultimately acrylics.

"The best thing about acrylics is how quickly they dry," she said. "The worst thing about acrylics is also how quickly they dry."

Myers exhibited widely, including at the Chesterton Arts Center, the Art Barn outside Valparaiso, South Shore Arts in Munster, the Village Gallery in Valparaiso, even a gallery in Texas. Her work has been displayed in many juried exhibits, collected by people across the United States and Europe, and won several awards, including at the Art Barn's annual Juried Art Exhibition and the annual South Shore Arts Salon Show.

She is inspired by nature, so she often paints landscapes, especially wetlands, woods, rural scenes and barns that have captivated her since she noticed that many of the older barns were disappearing in the 1980s. She often depicts empty barns, painting from angles that peer through cracks to the other side.

Her work frequently features the Grand Kankakee Marsh, the Kankakee River, the flight of the sandhill cranes that pass through the area, and farm fields near her home in Jasper County. She's tackled other subjects over the years, including floral arrangements, log piles and the California coastline.

"I like getting close to nature, with the birds and trees and water and reflections in the water. I started painting landscapes really early. It just stirred up my brain."

She's painted en plein air — painting entire finished pictures out of doors — before but prefers to work from photos in her studio. She has a collection of photos she draws inspiration from and is always thinking of new ideas.

Myers is often struck by the beauty of spring blossoms or the light hitting tree boughs. She was so captivated by a hazel tree she saw outside a house in Michigan City once that she went to the door and asked if she could shear off a branch for her art. When no one was home, she went ahead and pruned one off on the spot, figuring they wouldn't mind.

Myers retired from teaching in 1984.

"She's been on a 40-year journey of personal enrichment, taking classes, teaching classes and making art," Zimmer said. "She's taking classes and workshops all the time."

Even in retirement, Myers has remained an educator. She's long served as a lecturer and workshop instructor, teaching drawing, painting, ceramics, fiber art, rug making, textiles and other artistic mediums at places like the Art Barn School of Art in Porter County.

Myers also has been a prolific potter, throwing clay on wheels and firing pottery on the kiln for years. She learned ceramics at night classes while her husband, Rich, who farmed during the day, worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube at night, driving 60 miles to the steel mill in East Chicago.

She made mugs, bowls, casseroles, plates, tea, pots, ceramic clocks and non-functional pieces, including some "crazy stuff." She made 60 pieces of pottery in one sitting one day, becoming so absorbed in her work that she threw clay from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. She had to take pains to keep the cats out of the barn for days while it all dried.

"You can create something out of nothing. I like the tactile nature of pottery, making something out of a lump of wet stuff."

Her kiln is now stored in the grain bin outside because she no longer has the strength to throw clay the way she used to.

"I wasn't up to it physically," she said. "The kids talked me out of it."

For more than 20 years, Myers sold her pottery and paintings and her three daughter's artwork out of the North Light Studio in Wheatfield. It opened around the holidays every year so people could buy Christmas gifts. It also sold textiles, jewelry, metalsmithing and other art.

Eventually, they had to turn the gallery into a living space for Doris and Rich because they began to have trouble climbing stairs.

She's always been creative. As a kid, she penned a short story about a spoiled rich girl that she made up from whole cloth from her imagination. She took up writing as a more serious pursuit about 20 years ago, joining the Prairie Writers Guild and contributing to its annual literary magazine.

She published her first book, "Sunshine and Shade," in 2019. It was a collection of short stories, poetry and art.

"I've always been interested in telling stories. The Prairie Writers Guild was a group of about 15 of us that included some pretty good writers. It met monthly, and it was good to have a deadline once a month."

She's always been creating, making paper dolls as a kid and burning matchsticks so she would have charcoal art supplies to draw and sketch with.

"Usually when I get a canvas, I have a subject in mind," she said. "I have boxes full of photos I'll flip through until I get a spark of something and I get an idea."

She paints in different styles. Many of her works are naturalistic, but she's working on a dot painting of a sunset. She remains so dedicated to her work that she'll chastise herself when talking to her daughter on the phone if her output was meager that day.

"She'll say she wasn't very productive," Zimmer said. "She has a lifetime of being productive in the bank."

The family is no longer selling any of Myers' original paintings, only reproductions, because they don't know how many she has left in her.

She does Wordle every day to stay mentally sharp, and strength and balance training with a trainer "who has no sympathy" for her to stay in shape to make her art.

"You just need to keep your eyes open and think about things and shapes," she said. "I would definitely recommend working hard, getting an education and seeing as much art as you can. Then you can sort it out and make something someone might like."

Art has long enriched her life.

"It's not just the ability to produce. Art makes you think in a different way. It gives you ideas and makes you observe and pay attention. I was just marveling at these white flowers blooming in the trees and then looked again. It wasn't really white and it wasn't flowers. It was the sky holes between the leaves. It makes you realize that even empty space right across the road can be beautiful."