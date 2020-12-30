109 COVID-19 deaths recorded statewide; 411 cases reported in Region

Indiana recorded another 109 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 7,812.
A total of 958 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including in Lake County, which recorded 11 more deaths, for a total of 602.
LaPorte County recorded two more deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 135, and Porter recorded one more, for a total of 174, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Jasper County also reported another death, for a total of 29. No additional deaths were recorded Wednesday in Newton County, which stands at 18 deaths.
According to ISDH, the new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 15 and Tuesday.
All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 348 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 411 new coronavirus cases, increasing totals to 39,270 in Lake County, up 230; 12,612 in Porter County, up 86; 7,342 in LaPorte County, up 77; 2,412 in Jasper County, up 14; and 815 cases in Newton County, up four.
Across Indiana there were 4,819 new cases, pushing the state's count to 505,017.
New cases were reported between March 6 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 39 patients hospitalized, up two from the day before, and 11,200 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,742 cases, up from 2,729 on Monday, and 26,680 tested. Lansing had 2,499, up from 2,484, and 21,021 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State health officials listed Region positivity rates as 14.2% in Lake County, up from 13.4% the day before; 15% in Porter County, up from 11.4%; 16% in LaPorte County, up from 15.6%; 16.4% in Newton County, up from 14%; and 13.8% in Jasper County, down from 14.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
