109 COVID-19 deaths recorded statewide; 411 cases reported in Region

Indiana recorded another 109 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 7,812.

A total of 958 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including in Lake County, which recorded 11 more deaths, for a total of 602.

LaPorte County recorded two more deaths on Wednesday, for a total of 135, and Porter recorded one more, for a total of 174, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Jasper County also reported another death, for a total of 29. No additional deaths were recorded Wednesday in Newton County, which stands at 18 deaths.

According to ISDH, the new deaths reported Wednesday occurred between March 15 and Tuesday.

All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 348 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.