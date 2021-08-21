11 more die from COVID-19 in NWI; state reports more than 4,000 new cases

Eleven more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.

Eight deaths were recorded in Lake County, and one death was recorded in Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.

A total of 13,797 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,044 in Lake County; 329 in Porter County; 227 in LaPorte County; 58 in Jasper County; and 40 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.

Statewide, 4,120 new positive cases were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total number of those to test positive to 817,149. The statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests stood at 10.6%.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,213 cases, and Lansing reported 3,667 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 8.6% in Lake County; 8.3% in Porter County; 7.2% in LaPorte County; 6.3% in Newton County; and 9.6% in Jasper County.