12 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
Jarod Sheetz, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, fills out patient information in October at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lake County Health Department in Crown Point.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

Twelve more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Eight additional deaths were recorded in Lake County, two were in Porter County and two more were reported in LaPorte County. 

A total of 13,936 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,052 in Lake County; 331 in Porter County; 229 in LaPorte County; 58 in Jasper County; and 40 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday. 

Statewide, 4,893 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 4,120 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 843,700. In addition, the statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests jumped from 10.6% to 18.1% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,269 cases, and Lansing reported 3,726 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

LaPorte and Newton counties saw the largest increases of seven-day positivity rates in the last week. 

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 7.7% in Lake County; 8.9% in Porter County; 9.0% in LaPorte County; 10.2% in Newton County; and 9.7% in Jasper County.

Currently, Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were in the yellow category the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Newton and Jasper counties, however, shifted into the orange rating. 

Now only nine of Indiana's 92 counties are rated as yellow, compared to 17 last week. Sixty-two counties are in the orange category, and 21 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 52.5% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 50.5% in Lake County; 57.1% in Porter County; 52% in LaPorte County; 36.8% in Newton County; and 41.4% in Jasper County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

