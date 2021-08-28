12 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Twelve more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.

Eight additional deaths were recorded in Lake County, two were in Porter County and two more were reported in LaPorte County.

A total of 13,936 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,052 in Lake County; 331 in Porter County; 229 in LaPorte County; 58 in Jasper County; and 40 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.

Statewide, 4,893 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 4,120 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 843,700. In addition, the statewide 7-day positivity rate for all tests jumped from 10.6% to 18.1% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,269 cases, and Lansing reported 3,726 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

LaPorte and Newton counties saw the largest increases of seven-day positivity rates in the last week.