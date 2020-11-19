$120 million residential community proposed for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials are optimistic about an estimated $120 million mixed-use residential development proposed for Merrillville's west side.
Randy Hall, of Luxor Homes, is pursuing the Liberty Estates development, which calls for upscale single family homes, maintenance-free cottages, paired villas, leased apartments and a self storage facility on about 108 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.
“It's a beautiful piece of land, you should do well with it,” Merrillville Plan Commission member Brian Dering said to Hall. “The concept is just perfect for Merrillville.”
Prices could start at about $300,000 for the upscale homes, $250,000 for the maintenance-free cottages and $245,000 for the paired villas, according to information provided by the town. Lease rates for the one- and two-bedroom apartments could range from $1,100 to $1,600 per month.
“This development looks like high quality,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said.
The project also calls for a landscaped boulevard, multiple social areas/playgrounds, a pool, a walking and biking path, rain gardens and a self storage facility that would primarily be for residents there.
“I think it's ambitious,” Plan Commission member Julie Olthoff said.
The variety of residential offerings in the community could make it attractive to different age groups, officials said.
Town Council President Rick Bella also believes it could be enticing for Illinois residents who want to make the move to Northwest Indiana.
“We would love to see that development,” Bella said of the project.
Bella said Liberty Estates would be connected to the nearby Heritage North residential community, and that would provide access to U.S. 30. Another access point for Liberty Estates is proposed for Whitcomb Street.
Some town officials expressed concerns about a curve on Whitcomb Street possibly causing a traffic issue. A traffic study could be done to determine the best way to handle vehicles in that area.
It's been proposed that Merrillville provide financial assistance through tax increment financing district bonds that would be completely purchased by the developer.
“Leaving no credit risk to the town,” Hall said.
There are multiple steps involved in the approval process for the Liberty Estates project. It started Tuesday after the Plan Commission granted conceptual approval for the planned unit development.
The process will continue with additional review from the Plan Commission as more design work is completed. The matter also would head to the Town Council for its consideration.
“There's a lot of work to be done,” Olthoff said.
