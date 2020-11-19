$120 million residential community proposed for Merrillville

Town Council President Rick Bella also believes it could be enticing for Illinois residents who want to make the move to Northwest Indiana.

“We would love to see that development,” Bella said of the project.

Bella said Liberty Estates would be connected to the nearby Heritage North residential community, and that would provide access to U.S. 30. Another access point for Liberty Estates is proposed for Whitcomb Street.

Some town officials expressed concerns about a curve on Whitcomb Street possibly causing a traffic issue. A traffic study could be done to determine the best way to handle vehicles in that area.

It's been proposed that Merrillville provide financial assistance through tax increment financing district bonds that would be completely purchased by the developer.

“Leaving no credit risk to the town,” Hall said.

There are multiple steps involved in the approval process for the Liberty Estates project. It started Tuesday after the Plan Commission granted conceptual approval for the planned unit development.