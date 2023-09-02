United States Cold Storage will soon break ground on a new $124 million cold storage facility near Lowell.

The Camden, New Jersey-based food distribution company will build a massive refrigerated warehouse at Interstate 65 and Route 2, Lake County Economic Alliance Executive Director Don Babcock said.

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Wednesday.

"I've been working on this project back since 2017 when I was still at NIPSCO," Babcock said. "It's been a long time coming. It was quite a bit smaller but now it's grown in size and scale."

The project got delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and by a change in strategy by United States Cold Storage, which has sold off some of its warehouses as it focuses on growing with more automated warehouses in the South and Midwest.

"They've gone to more automated storage and distribution," he said. "It's a cold storage facility for food distribution. They have multiple customers. They're one of the largest food distribution companies in the nation. They deliver food fresh so it has more shelf life."

The project should have a significant economic impact, Babcock said.

"It will mean good-paying jobs, more capital investment and an increase in tax revenue," he said. "It's a wonderful project for Lake County. We're attracting new businesses to the state, to our backyard."

United States Cold Storage dates back to 1899 and has grown into the third largest public refrigerated warehousing company in the county. It operates more than 406 million cubic feet of temperature-controlled warehouses across the country. It runs 40 facilities in Indiana, Illinois, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Union construction workers will build the new warehouse in Lowell, Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council Building Manager Randy Palmateer said.

"It's a 100% union project," he said. "I've been working on it for years."

It likely will employ at least 50 to 100 construction workers at any given time.

"Refrigerated panels take some time to install so that limits the amount of workers who will be on-site," he said. "But it will be a long project, which will mean steady employment. It's a big project."