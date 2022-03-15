124-year-old Collier Lodge to undergo reconstruction

KOUTS — After a 20-year preservation battle, the historic Collier Lodge will be torn down as soon as Wednesday.

The plan is to deconstruct the building that has stood at the bank of the Kankakee River for 124 years and reconstruct it about 75 feet away.

Most of the material in the reconstruction will be new. Time has taken its toll on the structure.

John Hodson, who launched the Kankakee Valley Historical Society, has championed the cause of preserving Collier Lodge’s history.

“It’s a little tug at the heart, a little pang,” he said.

Last year, Hodson contacted Nick Larson, partner and project development manager at Larson-Danielson Construction Co. in LaPorte, to evaluate the building and see what it would take to restore it.

Less than 20 percent of the original materials can be salvaged, Larson estimated, and the building is too unsafe to work on.

“From what could be observed, a significant portion of the original building materials appeared to have been rotted and/or fallen onto the added framing and cables from the stabilization. Without the stabilization that is currently in place, there is a high likelihood that the building would be structurally unsound and collapse,” Larson wrote in his report.

“The only way to salvage any portion of the building would require full disassembly, done via selective demolition methods and not via mass demolition,” Larson wrote. Even then, safety would be a challenge and the cost could be prohibitive.

“We’ve got enough ghosts running around the lodge,” Hodson said.

Additional challenges include the presence of archaeological artifacts buried on the site.

Further complicating the project is the very location of the building, which not only sits in a floodplain but also within county easements for bridge and road construction.

Then there’s the restrictive covenant placed on the structure from Indiana Landmarks. Todd Zeiger, director of the nonprofit’s northern regional office, was reluctant to agree to deconstruction of the building but finally relented. “The proposal to de- and reconstruct the building is a safer and prudent approach to preserve the history of the building,” Zeiger wrote to Hodson.

Zeiger put conditions on the project:

• That as much original material is salvaged for reuse.

• That photo documentation during the project is recorded and maintained.

• That salvaged materials will be documented, tagged and stored for future reuse.

• That the existing protective covenant remain in place and that Indiana Landmarks approve plans for the future reconstruction prior to bids being sought for the project.

Additional pressure is from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology, which doesn’t want the artifacts buried at the site disturbed by the deconstruction of the building. This historical society is running out of time to get the project done before the ground thaws.

“We now have permission to tear down the lodge,” Hodson said. “I find this kind of liberating in a lot of ways.”

A mobile home now on the site is where Hodson would like to build the new Collier Lodge. Where that structure now stands, the historical society will be able to build the reconstructed Collier Lodge and be able to include a well and septic system as well as plumbing and electricity to the building will be functional for today’s educational programs and related uses.

The historical society doesn’t have the estimated $600,000 to reconstruct Collier Lodge but is working on plans to raise the money.

Collier Lodge dates back to 1898. Elwood and Flora Collier operated a lodge and general store for the sportsmen who visited the Kankakee River and the Great Kankakee Marsh. The site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The building is the last remaining structure from the hunt club era. It’s located at Baum’s Bridge, one of the best places to cross the Kankakee River.

Mark Shurr, an anthropological archaeologist at the University of Notre Dame, plans to lead a dig at the site from June 6 to June 24. The historical society is taking applications from people interested in volunteering. The site has yielded many significant finds, including a pocketknife that dates to 1840, Hodson said.

