 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
14 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week
alert urgent

14 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week

Lake County Health Department testing

Briana Polter, a medic with the U.S. National Guard, places a COVID-19 test into a cooler in October in the parking lot of the Lake County Health Department.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

Fourteen more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County saw eight additional deaths, Porter County recorded one more death, LaPorte County had four more deaths and one more was reported in Newton County.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

A total of 14,330 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,070 in Lake County; 336 in Porter County; 233 in LaPorte County; 60 in Jasper County; and 41 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday. 

Statewide, 5,476 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 5,079 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 899,844.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests increased from 11.5% to 11.6% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,374 cases, and Lansing reported 3,827 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 9.2% in Lake County; 8.3% in Porter County; 9.5% in LaPorte County; 10.6% in Jasper County; and 16.5% in Newton County.

Currently Porter County is the only Region county in the yellow category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties are in the orange designation.

Now only three of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, compared to four last week. Sixty-five counties are in the orange category, and 24 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 53.8% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 51.9% in Lake County; 58.3% in Porter County; 53.1% in LaPorte County; 42.5% in Jasper County; and 38% in Newton County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts