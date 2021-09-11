14 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past week

Fourteen more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County saw eight additional deaths, Porter County recorded one more death, LaPorte County had four more deaths and one more was reported in Newton County.

A total of 14,330 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,070 in Lake County; 336 in Porter County; 233 in LaPorte County; 60 in Jasper County; and 41 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday.

Statewide, 5,476 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 5,079 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 899,844.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests increased from 11.5% to 11.6% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,374 cases, and Lansing reported 3,827 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.