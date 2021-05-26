14 new COVID deaths added in NWI; 12 previously unreported in Porter County

Across Indiana there were 655 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 741,697. New cases were reported between April 30 and Tuesday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,910 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,477 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in most counties. Rates included 6.4% in Lake County, up from 6.2%; 6.4% in Porter County, down from 6.6%; 7.1% in LaPorte County, up from 7%; 8.3% in Newton County, up from 8.1%; and 8.3% in Jasper County, down from 9.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 42.3% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,460,195 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.