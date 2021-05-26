14 new COVID deaths added in NWI; 12 previously unreported in Porter County

Another 14 deaths from COVID-19 were reported across Northwest Indiana, 12 of which were previously unreported out of Porter County, health statistics updated Wednesday showed.
The other two deaths both occurred in Lake County, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Previously unreported deaths in Porter County occurred between March 22 and May 14, said Curt Ellis, assistant to the commissioners.
Meanwhile, the state reported a total of six new deaths across all of Indiana. ISDH and the Porter County Health Department report a different number of deaths in Porter County.
So far, a total of 13,155 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date, according to ISDH. That includes 1,580 in the Region's five-county area, as reported by ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
County totals included 995 in Lake County, 295 in Porter County, 217 in LaPorte County, 52 in Jasper County and 35 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
Positive case totals included 54,789 in Lake County, up 42 from the day before; 18,931 in Porter County, up 17; 12,236 in LaPorte County, up 20; 3,788 in Jasper County, up eight; and 1,106 in Newton County, up one.
A total of 90,850 Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.
Across Indiana there were 655 new cases, increasing the state's overall total to 741,697. New cases were reported between April 30 and Tuesday.
All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,910 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,477 cases, up six, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in most counties. Rates included 6.4% in Lake County, up from 6.2%; 6.4% in Porter County, down from 6.6%; 7.1% in LaPorte County, up from 7%; 8.3% in Newton County, up from 8.1%; and 8.3% in Jasper County, down from 9.4%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 42.3% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated. To date, 2,460,195 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated.
Appointments and walk-ins are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
A mobile clinic is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at First Church, 5387 Ind. 10, in Wheatfield.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.