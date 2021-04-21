14 new COVID deaths reported in NWI after audit of historical data

County totals included 51,908 in Lake County, up 85; 17,718 in Porter County, up 37; 11,204 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,525 in Jasper County, up 12; and 1,042 in Newton County, no change.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,629 cases, up 19 from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,278 cases, up 12, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.5% in Lake County, no change from the day before; 8.5% in Porter County, up from 8.4%; 11.7% in LaPorte County, down from 11.8%; 6.4% in Newton County, up from 6%; and 7.3% in Jasper County, up from 7.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 29.9%, data showed.

To date, 1,622,455 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,593,765 the previous day, according to state health officials.