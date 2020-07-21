14 people injured after South Side Chicago shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Fourteen people were injured in connection with a shooting late Tuesday outside a funeral home on Chicago's South Side, police officials said Tuesday.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter said mourners outside a funeral home were fired upon from a passing SUV. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The SUV later crashed and the occupants fled in several directions. One person of interest has been taken into custody. Carter says all the victims were adults.

The victims were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to nearby hospitals in serious condition, said spokesman Larry Langford.

Arnita Geder and Kenneth Hughes said they heard gunshots while in their home watching television, adding that they came outside to find bodies that were shot up and "laying everywhere."

"We thought it was a war out here," Geder told the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's ridiculous all the shooting that's going on out here, it really has to stop."

The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.