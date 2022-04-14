14 workers never returned home from Cline Avenue bridge collapse 40 years ago

EAST CHICAGO — Forty years ago, while people filed their 1040s on Tax Day and steelworkers at the nearby Inland Steel mill cast ballots in a union election, scores of construction workers showed up to build the Cline Avenue bridge linking the state highway to the steel mills, casinos and refineries along the lakeshore, as well as neighboring Chicago.

Fourteen men never returned home.

Three sections of the unfinished Cline Avenue Extension bridge — 444 feet of concrete and steel — buckled and collapsed in East Chicago, plunging more than 60 feet to the Indiana Harbor Ship Canal with a forceful impact that witnesses compared to an earthquake. About 75 construction workers were on or under the freestanding bridge over the industrial canal when it came crashing down to the industrial canal at about 10:40 a.m. on April 15, 1982.

Twelve workers died on the spot, crushed under slabs of concrete, steel girders and rubble in one of the most catastrophic industrial accidents in Region history.

Another 18 were injured and sent to nearby St. Catherine's Hospital. Many had been trapped and rescued by crews that had to clear wreckage with cranes and cut through knots of tangled wire cable.

Two more workers later died.

Workers in the heavily industrialized area were stunned, said John Egnatz, a retired crane operator who had been working at Inland Steel.

"Back then, there wasn't the internet. You heard it from other workers or on the radio. It was like when I was working on a crane at the Ford plant in South Chicago when someone told the foreman a plane hit the World Trade Center and that his mom called him. The news cycle is so much quicker now," he said. "I was much younger, building a big building at the steel mill. I was a married man. My wife had heard about it on the news. She knew I worked somewhere near there but didn't know how close I worked and was concerned until I got home."

The horrific accident killed Michael Charles Beird, Billy Ray Bricker, Harold K. Carlson Jr., John H. Chester, Harold L. Elkins, Roy F. Gourley, Michael C. Horn, Robert Arnold Kaser, Frederic G. Krieg Sr., Robert E. Pegg, James Kevin Riley, Roberto Rubio, Gerald E. Wedding and Calvin Whitehead. They ranged in age from 23 to 63, hailing from across Northwest Indiana and neighboring Lansing in Illinois.

Egnatz went to see what happened after his shift ended.

"I was going around side streets in Marktown nosing around," he said. "I couldn't get real close. They already had their hands full. There were bodies encased in concrete. It was terrible."

The scene forever haunted Egnatz, who was an apprentice with two of the men who died and had been close to Bricker during their apprenticeship together.

"It was a life-changing experience," he said.

He was saddened to see all those workers who died and were gravely injured for a bridge that ultimately had such a short lifespan. The bridge was closed down in 2009 after corrosion weakened it and was recently replaced with a toll bridge.

"In 40 years, the bridge came and went," he said. "All those lives were lost. And now there's a new bridge. So much history has passed since they lost their lives. We need to preserve what's left of their memories. The last one passed away like two years later. Whether his eyes could follow a light was the limit of his interaction."

The workers were building a $13.5 million bridge extension, part of a $261 million state highway project to extend Cline Avenue through East Chicago to near the Illinois state line. They had been pouring concrete on one of the four ramps at the Riley Road-Cline Avenue interchange when the bridge gave way.

A few workers had been able to get to the deck of a section of the bridge that was "by then a free-standing island 60 feet in the air, without a means of escape," according to a federal report prepared for then-Congressman Adam Benjamin.

"This section fell about 5 to 10 minutes later as rescue workers looked on, unable to help the trapped workers," the report said.

Egnatz feels bad for the crane operator who tried to save the stranded men but couldn't get there in time.

"It takes time to move a crane, 10 minutes or so," he said. "They were screaming for help. One of the operators folded up and moved the crane over there. But it collapsed five minutes later. He didn't get there in time."

The incident inspired him and other construction workers to be more selective about doing jobs, saying no when it seemed unsafe.

"If you speak up, they sometimes tell you they hired you from the neck down and to do what I told you to do," he said. "Well, some don't get to go home ... In construction, we talk about accidents being accidents waiting to happen. Safety is something I live with. As a crane operator, I have a lot of responsibility swinging people loads. I had to make decisions if it's the right thing to do because there are consequences if it isn't."

He often reflects on the men who died that day, especially when he used to take Cline Avenue to work on the BP Whiting Refinery modernization project.

"Many didn't make it to 40 years old," he said. "They never got to have kids or grandkids or wives or girlfriends or go on vacation. Others had families and now daddy's gone."

Terry Steagall, a union activist who was working as a steelworker at nearby Inland Steel that fatal day, has been trying to build a memorial to the fallen workers. He hopes the incident motivated contractors to be safer at Region construction sites.

"Workers have to realize they need to make the job safe or don't do it," he said. "It's like Mother Jones said, 'You have to fight like hell for the living and pray for the dead.' The fight goes on for health and safety."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.