16 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
Sixteen more people in Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past week, according to updated statistics from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County saw 10 additional deaths, Porter County recorded four more deaths and two more were reported in Jasper County. 

A total of 14,121 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,062 in Lake County; 335 in Porter County; 229 in LaPorte County; 60 in Jasper County; and 40 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Friday. 

Statewide, 5,079 new positive cases were reported Thursday, compared to the 4,893 recorded a week ago. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 873,480.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 18.1% to 11.5% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,327 cases, and Lansing reported 3,780 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Lake and LaPorte counties saw the largest increases of seven-day positivity rates in the last week, while Newton County saw a 5.1% decrease. 

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 9.2% in Lake County; 9% in Porter County; 10.1% in LaPorte County; 9.6% in Jasper County; and 5.1% in Newton County. 

Currently, Porter and Newton counties were in the yellow category the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange designation.

Now only four of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, compared to nine last week. Seventy-five counties are in the orange category, and 13 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 53.2% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 51.3% in Lake County; 57.8% in Porter County; 52.6% in LaPorte County; 42.1% in Jasper County; and 37.5% in Newton County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

