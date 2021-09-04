16 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 9.2% in Lake County; 9% in Porter County; 10.1% in LaPorte County; 9.6% in Jasper County; and 5.1% in Newton County.

Currently, Porter and Newton counties were in the yellow category the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday, meaning there's moderate spread of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Lake, LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange designation.

Now only four of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, compared to nine last week. Seventy-five counties are in the orange category, and 13 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 53.2% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Friday showed.

State data updated Friday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 51.3% in Lake County; 57.8% in Porter County; 52.6% in LaPorte County; 42.1% in Jasper County; and 37.5% in Newton County.