16 more reported dead from COVID-19, another 724 infected

The Porter County Health Department listed 59 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 5,518 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 344,373. New cases were reported between Oct. 15 and Monday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,156 cases, up 37 from Monday, and 22,154 tests. Lansing had 1,963 cases, up 24, and 17,123 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.1% in Lake County, up from 15% Monday; 12.9% in Porter County, up from 12.6%; 13.7% in LaPorte County, up from 13.5%; 14.2% in Newton County, down from 14.7%; and 12.3% in Jasper County, up from 11.9%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11% seven-day rate, up from 10.8% the day before, and 7.3% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 18-24.

ISDH reported 2,217,258 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,295,987 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.