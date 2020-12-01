16 more reported dead from COVID-19, another 724 infected

Another 16 new COVID-19 deaths, and 724 additional cases were reported in the five-county Northwest Indiana region, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
New deaths included six more in Lake County, five in Porter County, four in LaPorte County and one in Newton County.
Statewide, 142 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,598.
NWI death totals jumped to 724 since the pandemic began. That total included 475 in Lake County, 108 in Porter County, 101 in LaPorte County, 13 in Jasper County and 13 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Oct. 27 and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 266 deaths as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
Case totals included 29,643 in Lake County, up 460; 8,993 in Porter County, up 140; 5,100 in LaPorte County, up 81; 1,620 in Jasper County, up 29; and 608 in Newton County, up 14.
The Porter County Health Department listed 59 patients hospitalized, and 7,190 people recovered.
There were 5,518 new cases added throughout Indiana, pushing the state's total to 344,373. New cases were reported between Oct. 15 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,156 cases, up 37 from Monday, and 22,154 tests. Lansing had 1,963 cases, up 24, and 17,123 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 15.1% in Lake County, up from 15% Monday; 12.9% in Porter County, up from 12.6%; 13.7% in LaPorte County, up from 13.5%; 14.2% in Newton County, down from 14.7%; and 12.3% in Jasper County, up from 11.9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11% seven-day rate, up from 10.8% the day before, and 7.3% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 18-24.
ISDH reported 2,217,258 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,295,987 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Lake County Health Department, 889 S. Court St., in Crown Point, and the Rensselaer Fire Station, 1066 W. Clark St., in Rensselaer. For more locations visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
