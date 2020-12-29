164 deaths marks Indiana's single-largest daily reporting record; 32 more die in Region

Indiana recorded 164 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a single-day record. It brings the state's death toll to 7,703.

A total of 953 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including in Lake County, which alone recorded 18 more deaths Tuesday, for a total of 591.

LaPorte County recorded 4 more deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 133, and Porter recorded 10 more, for a total of 173, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

There were no additional deaths recorded Tuesday in Jasper and Newton counties, which have recorded 28 and 18 deaths, respectively.

As has been the case with past holidays, the higher than usual death tally is due to the Christmas holiday and weekend lag in reporting data, and new deaths did not necessarily occur on the day they were reported.

According to ISDH, the new deaths reported out Tuesday occurred between Nov. 26 and Monday.

All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.