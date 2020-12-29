164 deaths marks Indiana's single-largest daily reporting record; 32 more die in Region

Indiana recorded 164 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, a single-day record. It brings the state's death toll to 7,703.
A total of 953 people in Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, including in Lake County, which alone recorded 18 more deaths Tuesday, for a total of 591.
LaPorte County recorded 4 more deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 133, and Porter recorded 10 more, for a total of 173, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
There were no additional deaths recorded Tuesday in Jasper and Newton counties, which have recorded 28 and 18 deaths, respectively.
As has been the case with past holidays, the higher than usual death tally is due to the Christmas holiday and weekend lag in reporting data, and new deaths did not necessarily occur on the day they were reported.
According to ISDH, the new deaths reported out Tuesday occurred between Nov. 26 and Monday.
All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 348 deaths statewide as probable, up one from the day before. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 411 new coronavirus cases, increasing totals to 39,270 in Lake County, up 230; 12,612 in Porter County, up 86; 7,342 in LaPorte County, up 77; 2,412 in Jasper County, up 14; and 815 cases in Newton County, up four.
Across Indiana there were 4,028 new cases, pushing the state's count to 500,282.
New cases were reported between March 6 and Monday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 37 patients, up three from the day before, hospitalized and 11,200 people recovered.
The Porter County Health Department warned its website visitors that a recent drop in new cases this past week "should not be considered as an true indicator of community spread," and instead, most likely be due to "almost all of the testing sites being closed over the Christmas weekend and the upcoming New Year’s weekend."
Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,729 cases, the same since Monday, and 26,708 tested. Lansing had 2,484, up 13, and 20,922 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
State health officials listed Region positivity rates as 13.4% in Lake County, up from 12.8% the day before; 11.4% in Porter County, up from 9.5%; 15.6% in LaPorte County, up from 14.9%; 14% in Newton County, down from 16.8%; and 14.4% in Jasper County, up from 13.7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.