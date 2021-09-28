 Skip to main content
17 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past few days
Mass vaccination clinic held at Merrillville High School

This file photo shows Merrillville High School acting as the site of the Lake County Health Department's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Another 17 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past few days, according to updated statistics on Tuesday from the Indiana Department of Health. 

Lake County saw seven additional deaths, Porter County recorded four more deaths, LaPorte County had two more deaths, one more was recorded in Newton County and three more were in Jasper County since data reported Friday.

A total of 15,069 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,110 in Lake County; 351 in Porter County; 241 in LaPorte County; 64 in Jasper County; and 46 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Tuesday afternoon. 

Statewide, 2,378 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, compared to the 3,255 recorded Friday. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 956,548.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 19.7% to 18.9% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,532 cases, and Lansing reported 3,947 cases on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were 8% in Lake County; 9.4% in Porter County; 9.4% in LaPorte County; 8% in Jasper County; and 15.5% in Newton County.

Currently Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties are in the orange category on the state's COVID-19 advisory map, which is updated every Wednesday. The orange designation means the community's spread is approaching high levels of COVID-19 as measured by weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the testing positivity rate.

Newton County is in the highest red designation, which indicates a very high positivity and community spread.

Currently, only one of Indiana's 92 counties are rated yellow, which indicates a moderate spread of the virus. Sixty-six counties are in the orange category, and 25 counties are in the highest-possible red category.

No counties are in the best possible "blue" rating.

A total of 55.5% of Indiana's total population ages 12 and up has been fully vaccinated, state data updated Tuesday showed.

State data updated Tuesday showed county vaccination rates for those ages 12 and up in the Region were 53.4% in Lake County; 59.9% in Porter County; 54.4% in LaPorte County; 44.2% in Jasper County; and 39.2% in Newton County.

Vaccination appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

