17 more die from COVID-19 in NWI in past few days

Another 17 people in the Region were reported dead from COVID-19 over the past few days, according to updated statistics on Tuesday from the Indiana Department of Health.

Lake County saw seven additional deaths, Porter County recorded four more deaths, LaPorte County had two more deaths, one more was recorded in Newton County and three more were in Jasper County since data reported Friday.

A total of 15,069 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic, including 1,110 in Lake County; 351 in Porter County; 241 in LaPorte County; 64 in Jasper County; and 46 in Newton County, according to ISDH data updated Tuesday afternoon.

Statewide, 2,378 new positive cases were reported Tuesday, compared to the 3,255 recorded Friday. This brings the state's total number of those to test positive to 956,548.

The statewide seven-day positivity rate for all tests decreased from 19.7% to 18.9% in the last week.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 4,532 cases, and Lansing reported 3,947 cases on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.