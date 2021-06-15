$185M mixed-use development eyeing site in Crown Point at I-65 and U.S. 231

"It's a very highly visible site. Because of it, we all need to make sure that this project has reflection of pride of what this community is and its heritage. We believe that this project, once it's over with, will provide a strong quality of life and enhance the already a great quality of life that's here."

While the commission members didn't take official action on the project Monday, they provided Ban with feedback on the development.

"Obviously, you're trying to gear this towards best of class, which I think is something that we all are in favor of," Commissioner Rich Day said. "I think that's the key to really getting the right businesses in there and making this an upscale development, and not just having businesses fill space. I really would like to be selective on who we have come in there if at all possible."

Day also later emphasized the need for ample residential parking.

Commissioner Scott Evorik, who also is City Council president, said he isn't ready for big box stores to come to the city, and also said the Indiana Department of Transportation needs to be looped in on the project.