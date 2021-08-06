18th Street Brewery, Miller Pizza team up to craft a beer in honor of late community icon

HAMMOND — Friday's beer was for Gary Goldberg.
In partnership with Miller Pizza Company, 18th Street Brewery began brewing a new batch of King Dough, a West Coast Indiana pale ale (IPA) the two businesses created nearly three years ago.
But instead of Gary Goldberg throwing in fresh pizza crust from Miller Pizza to create the signature beer, it was his wife, Elsie, who wore a red Miller Pizza T-shirt.
This beer was, and is, to honor Gary, who died in April after battling a rare, incurable cancer for 15 months.
"When Drew (Fox, the founder of 18th Street Brewery) called me up to do this I was like, 'Absolutely,'" Elsie said. "Drew is like a clone of my husband, as far as community stuff. This guy ... he's the bomb."
Known as the “Mayor of Lake Street,” Gary founded Miller Pizza in 1985 with his son, Scott.
Elsie held back tears while talking about her late husband of 17 years, with whom she worked for almost 30 years at Jack Gray Transport.
"It's a huge loss, it really is," Elsie said, after exhaling while trying not to cry. "This is a great thing."
Elsie said there wasn't a person from the area who didn't know Gary, as he was someone who trimmed trees in the neighborhood and was a mainstay in the Miller Beach community.
"The best testament was when we had the funeral, and we had it at the Temple (Israel), and they allowed us to have the whole room, and it was April, between the 15th and the 20th. ... The room was full during a pandemic. I mean, it was completely full," she said.
Joined by her daughters and two of the couple's 10 grandchildren, most of whom wore Miller Pizza, or "Team Goldberg" T-shirts, Elsie arrived at 18th Street Brewery along Oakley Street in Hammond Friday morning with 50 pizza crusts, and two of the pizza place's famous pies for breakfast, in tow.
After all, there is never a bad time for pizza, as someone in the group put it.
The golden pizza crust, made fresh at 6:30 a.m., would soon be tossed in a large tank to meld with other ingredients to create a new batch of King Dough.
A beer fit for an icon
The start of Friday’s IPA was similar to three years ago, when Gary and Fox first brewed a batch of the special beer.
It was a bittersweet gathering for Elsie, her children, grandchildren and Fox. They each took a turn throwing a pizza crust into the tank, after pouring a scoop of malted barley into water, which is about 150 degrees Fahrenheit, to create the cereal mash for the beer.
Once all is said and done, the finished product will have about 7% alcohol by volume and will taste malty with a little bit of sweetness, Fox said.
The batch will be done brewing in two weeks, Fox said.
For Fox, the IPA was a way to repay Gary. The pair first met in 2011 while Fox was pouring free beer at a cigar lounge in the West Loop.
At the time, Fox had yet to open 18th Street Brewery in Gary, as he was still searching for a space.
Gary pointed out an old dry cleaner's building across the street from Miller Pizza to Fox; that later became the brewery's first brewpub, opened in 2013.
"Gary discovered 18th Street Brewery in that cigar shop, and really helped foster me to push harder and get the business open," Fox said.
"He would come over and bring us pizzas, feed us Italian beef. Over the years, we've just always been great business partners on that street, so it was really important for us to continue our relationship."
That relationship grew around three years ago when Fox asked if he could make a beer for Gary, who was visiting the brewpub to order brisket.
"He just flushed red. He was like, 'Yeah, of course. Let's do it,'" Fox said. "He was super excited."
Friday's beer was a month and eight days short of the three-year anniversary of the first brew of King Dough. It was an "emotional experience," but Fox said he was happy to share it with Gary's family.
"There's nothing to say bad about the man. He was just a great mentor, a great friend," Fox said, tearing up. "He just helped a lot of people and didn't ask for anything in return. I was lucky enough to benefit from that."
King Dough is a small way to honor and repay Gary, Fox said.
"That's super important to me and my family, and it's important to our community in Gary," Fox said. "He's an icon. I think the story needs to be told year after year, year after year, whether I'm here or not. We're going to make this beer for as long as Elsie wants us to make it."
Proceeds of the new batch will go toward the Gary Police Department to help with equipment purchases, Elise said. She noted that Miller Pizza has an event planned on Sept. 17 — coincidentally Gary's birthday — where it will have live music and cans of King Dough for sale.
