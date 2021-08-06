18th Street Brewery, Miller Pizza team up to craft a beer in honor of late community icon

"The best testament was when we had the funeral, and we had it at the Temple (Israel), and they allowed us to have the whole room, and it was April, between the 15th and the 20th. ... The room was full during a pandemic. I mean, it was completely full," she said.

Joined by her daughters and two of the couple's 10 grandchildren, most of whom wore Miller Pizza, or "Team Goldberg" T-shirts, Elsie arrived at 18th Street Brewery along Oakley Street in Hammond Friday morning with 50 pizza crusts, and two of the pizza place's famous pies for breakfast, in tow.

After all, there is never a bad time for pizza, as someone in the group put it.

The golden pizza crust, made fresh at 6:30 a.m., would soon be tossed in a large tank to meld with other ingredients to create a new batch of King Dough.

A beer fit for an icon

The start of Friday’s IPA was similar to three years ago, when Gary and Fox first brewed a batch of the special beer.

It was a bittersweet gathering for Elsie, her children, grandchildren and Fox. They each took a turn throwing a pizza crust into the tank, after pouring a scoop of malted barley into water, which is about 150 degrees Fahrenheit, to create the cereal mash for the beer.