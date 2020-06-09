You are the owner of this article.
19-year-old wounded in shooting, police say
GARY – A man treated at a local hospital late Monday for a gunshot wound told police he was accidentally shot at a party, officials said.

The man, a 19-year-old from Gary, was treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for a graze wound to his forearm, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man did not provide investigators with additional information, Westerfield said.

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

Police ask anyone with more information to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210.

