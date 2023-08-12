1st Source Bank was one of the first depository financial institutions in the country to join the Federal Reserve's new instant payment service.

The South Bend-based bank, which has a large presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, is now live on the FedNow Service, which will allow it to send and receive instant payments to and from other participating banks.

“Through the FedNow Service, we are positioned to provide businesses the option to move funds instantly, offering choice for sending and receiving payments to manage money, pay invoices and avoid late fees,” said Jim Hunt, Division Head of Payment Strategy for 1st Source Bank.

1st Source Bank completed a multi-sept certification and customer testing program before the launch. It's one of the early adopters among other financial institutions and services providers across the country.

“As an early adopter of the FedNow Service, 1st Source Bank demonstrates dedication to innovation,” said Ken Montgomery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston first vice president and FedNow program executive. “Their leadership paves the way for industrywide progress, setting an example for others wanting to play a role in supporting a modernized U.S. payment infrastructure.”

More banks are expected to join the FedNow Service this year and in coming years, building an instant payments infrastructure across the United States. People will be able to send and receive instant payments around the clock, having full access to their funds immediately and making time-sensitive payments. The Federal Reserve is rolling out the service through its FedLine network of more than 10,000 financial institutions.

The idea is to give people more flexibility to manage their money.

For more information, visit FedNowExplorer.org.