1st Source Foundation awards Valpo club $50,000

VALPARAISO — 1st Source Foundation presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana A $50,000 check on Wednesday in support of the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.
The award comes as part of the Foundation’s grant program.
Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president & CEO, thanked the Foundation and regional president Matt Vessely, noting that 1st Source also contributed to the youth organization’s renovation of Duneland Boys & Girls Club.
“We’re grateful to 1st Source Foundation for believing in our mission of helping youth reach their full potential and supporting our work in the community,” Smiley said. “For them to support two different projects in such a big way speaks to their commitment to giving back. Their partnership means a lot to us and our Club members.”
1st Source Bank has been involved in community philanthropy for over 155 years. The Foundation provides support to organizations working in social welfare and human services, education, arts and culture and community and economic development with the goal of helping build good places to live, work and raise families
Vessely said community service is one of the company’s principal values.
“At 1st Source, community leadership is among the values ingrained in everything we do,” Vessely said.
"The 1st Source Foundation is proud to be part of this project, which we know will provide a meaningful impact on the lives of so many young people and families in our community, and we thank the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana for bringing this new facility and their invaluable programs to those they serve.”
The new $9 million Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club will be located on over 8 acres at 708 Evans Avenue, across from Fairgrounds Park. Construction began with a groundbreaking in April and will be completed during June of 2022. The new Club will feature amenities like a STEM lab, rock wall, two-full size gyms, digital recording studio, art room and more. Visit bgcgreaternwi.org/valpo for more information on the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.