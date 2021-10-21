1st Source Foundation awards Valpo club $50,000

VALPARAISO — 1st Source Foundation presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana A $50,000 check on Wednesday in support of the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club.

The award comes as part of the Foundation’s grant program.

Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president & CEO, thanked the Foundation and regional president Matt Vessely, noting that 1st Source also contributed to the youth organization’s renovation of Duneland Boys & Girls Club.

“We’re grateful to 1st Source Foundation for believing in our mission of helping youth reach their full potential and supporting our work in the community,” Smiley said. “For them to support two different projects in such a big way speaks to their commitment to giving back. Their partnership means a lot to us and our Club members.”

1st Source Bank has been involved in community philanthropy for over 155 years. The Foundation provides support to organizations working in social welfare and human services, education, arts and culture and community and economic development with the goal of helping build good places to live, work and raise families

Vessely said community service is one of the company’s principal values.