1st Source Foundation grants $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs

MICHIGAN CITY —1st Source Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to support Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County’s Great Futures Capital Campaign.

The foundation was created to enhance and strengthen the social, economic and cultural fabric of communities served by 1st Source Bank.

The club is a nonprofit youth-development organization providing after-school and summer programming. In 2023, it will operate eight clubs in Michigan City, Westville, Kingsford Heights and LaPorte. All services are offered free of charge to ensure accessibility.

Through its Great Futures Capital Campaign, the club seeks to construct a custom-designed Boys & Girls Club facility in Michigan City, in addition to launching clubs elsewhere in LaPorte County. Its long-term goal is to triple the number of children served annually to 1,500.

Money received from 1st Source Foundation will be used to buy real estate in central Michigan City to house the new facility, which would accommodate up to 350 children a day. Plans call for a 35,000-square-foot clubhouse with efficiently designed entryway/atrium, full-court gymnasium, cafeteria and spacious program areas for several age groups, including a dedicated Teen Center.

“We are extremely grateful to 1st Source Foundation for their early support of our capital campaign and expansion efforts,” said Michelle Shirk, BGCLPC's chief executive officer. “Our new club will allow us to serve many more children, as well as to better serve our tween/teen populations through program areas designed with their unique needs and interests in mind. This generous gift will allow us to take the first steps toward making our dreams for our community’s youth a reality.”

Matt Vessely, West Region president for 1st Source Bank, said the facility will be "an invaluable and extremely impactful resource for the Michigan City community. Our young people deserve to have a space where they feel safe, supported and encouraged, and this new clubhouse will bring all that and more to local families.”

Lee Ann Killingbeck, BGCLPC booard president and longtime Michigan City resident, has seen the need for the clubs' services from all angles.

“I’ve watched other surrounding communities build these facilities and thrive," she said. "With generous gifts like this grant from the 1st Source Foundation, we will finally achieve our goal of bringing this asset to Michigan City. We couldn't be more grateful to have this support from a great community partner who also realizes the value in our clubs.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of LaPorte County is a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, an affiliation of thousands of autonomous Club organizations. For information on programming, visit bgclpc.org.