2 accused of shooting into car with child inside face attempted murder charges
2 accused of shooting into car with child inside face attempted murder charges

Tyreece Stagger, 21, of Harvey and Dandre Williams, 28, of Chicago

LANSING — Attempted murder charges have been filed against two men accused of firing off 14 rounds into a car at a GoLo gas station, striking two people, last month. 

A 4-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time, but was not injured,  according to the Lansing Police Department. 

Tyreece Stagger, 21, of Harvey and Dandre Williams, 28, of Chicago, were indicted on four counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

At the time of the indictments, both suspects were already in custody on separate weapon charges, Lansing police said. 

Lansing officers responded about 9:35 a.m. Nov. 14 to the GoLo gas station located at 18595 Torrence Ave. for the report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, it was determined that the incident occurred in the parking lot.

Four individuals in a Chrysler 300 pulled up alongside a Lexus. Two of the occupants — later identified as Stagger and Williams — fired 14 rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking two victims in the body, police said.

Both victims were treated by Lansing paramedics and transported to area hospitals. They have since made a full recovery, police said.

The indictments of Stagger and Williams arrived Tuesday after a joint investigation between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lansing Police Criminal Investigations Division.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

