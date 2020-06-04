2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including one in Lake County and one in Porter County.

The deaths bring the total number to 203 in Lake County, 28 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.

A total of 20 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,052.

Another 179 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

Additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred between May 2 and June 3, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

An additional 452 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 36,096.

Lake County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 3,833.