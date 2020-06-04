2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including one in Lake County and one in Porter County.
The deaths bring the total number to 203 in Lake County, 28 in Porter County, 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
A total of 20 deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,052.
Another 179 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Additional deaths reported Wednesday occurred between May 2 and June 3, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 452 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 36,096.
Lake County reported 27 new cases, for a total of 3,833.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals: Hammond, 731, up five; Crown Point, 377, up one; Merrillville, 311, up four; Hobart, 238, no change; Dyer, 254, up one; Munster, 151, up one; Schererville, 141, no change; Highland, 115, up one; Whiting, 109, up four; Griffith, 90, no change; St. John, 66, no change; Cedar Lake, 52, no change; Lowell, 52, no change; Lake Station, 47, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
Total deaths included: Gary, 49; Crown Point, 36; Dyer, 27; Hammond, 16; Merrillville, 13; Munster, 13; Hobart, 12; East Chicago, 10; Whiting, six; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Cedar Lake, two; Highland, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, one.
The health department lists 67 cases as "unknown" and 16 cases as "other."
The Gary Health Department, reported Tuesday 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 363 cases and 12 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported 569 cases and 13 patients being treated in hospitals. The number of people who have recovered was 388.
Positive cases included: Boone Township, 16; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Porter Township, 10; Washington Township, 49; Center Township, 154; Union Township, 22; Liberty Township, 25; Jackson Township, two; Portage Township, 235; Westchester Township, 36; and Pine Township, three.
Total deaths included: Center Township, nine; Liberty Township, one; Portage Township, 14; and Westchester Township, four.
LaPorte County reported 17 less cases, for a total of 446.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 106 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 170 inmates and 91 staff have recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
Jasper County saw three new cases, for 78 cases total.
Newton County did not report additional cases Thursday. Its total stood at 78.
Additional cases reported Thursday occurred between May 20 and June 3, state officials said.
A total of 285,234 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 12.7% receiving positive results.
Totals included 25,605 in Lake County, 5,303 in Porter County, 4,535 in LaPorte County, 392 in Newton County, and 1,456 in Jasper County.
Additional tests reported Thursday occurred between April 6 and June 3, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The state's COVID-19 Joint Information Center is adjusting its operational hours beginning Thursday. Its new hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is closed on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
Free testing also is being provided by appointment only at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road. To make an appointment, go to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.