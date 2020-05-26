2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to state and county health officials.
Total deaths included 168 in Lake County, 22 in Porter County, 22 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
An additional 18 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total to 1,850.
Another 154 cases were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between May 22 and 25, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
An additional 373 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 32,078.
Lake County reported an additional 21 cases, for a total of 3,320.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following number of positive cases by community: Hammond, 579; Crown Point 342; Merrillville, 282; Hobart, 220; Dyer, 216; Schererville, 138; Munster, 128; Highland, 98; Griffith, 80; Whiting, 76; "unknown," 59; St. John, 56; Lowell, 50; Cedar Lake, 49; Lake Station, 45; "other," 12; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following number of deaths by community: Crown Point, 30; Dyer, 17; Hammond, 16; Munster, 12; Hobart, 11; Merrillville, 10; Schererville and Lowell, four each; Highland, Griffith, Whiting, Cedar Lake and Lake Station, two each; St. John, one.
The Porter County Health Department reported an additional four confirmed cases, for a total of 499.
Total positive cases included 199 in Portage Township, 132 in Center Township, 48 in Washington Township, 35 in Westchester Township, 24 in Liberty Township, 20 in Union Township, 15 in Boone Township, eight in Porter Township, seven in Morgan Township, three in Pine Township and two in Jackson Township. Most of the cases in Washington Township involved inmates at the Porter County Jail.
Total deaths included 10 in Portage Township, seven in Center Township, four in Westchester Township and one in Liberty Township.
An additional seven cases were reported in LaPorte County, bringing the total to 415.
A total of 178 prisoners and 102 staff members at the Westville Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Two additional cases were reported in Jasper County, bringing the total to 58.
No new cases were reported in Newton County, which had a total of 74 cases.
Additional positive cases reported Tuesday occurred between May 10 and 25, state officials said.
A total of 230,749 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, with about 13.9% receiving positive results.
Totals included 21,084 in Lake County, 4,155 in Porter County, 3,587 in LaPorte County, 1,000 in Jasper County and 323 in Newton County. By comparison, the number of tests administered per 10,000 people was 434 in Lake County, 326 in LaPorte County, 298 in Jasper County, 244 in Porter County and 231 in Newton County.
The additional tests reported Tuesday occurred between March 27 and May 25, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are older than 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
