2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwest Indiana

A total of 178 prisoners and 102 staff members at the Westville Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Two additional cases were reported in Jasper County, bringing the total to 58.

No new cases were reported in Newton County, which had a total of 74 cases.

Additional positive cases reported Tuesday occurred between May 10 and 25, state officials said.

A total of 230,749 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, with about 13.9% receiving positive results.

Totals included 21,084 in Lake County, 4,155 in Porter County, 3,587 in LaPorte County, 1,000 in Jasper County and 323 in Newton County. By comparison, the number of tests administered per 10,000 people was 434 in Lake County, 326 in LaPorte County, 298 in Jasper County, 244 in Porter County and 231 in Newton County.

The additional tests reported Tuesday occurred between March 27 and May 25, state officials said.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.